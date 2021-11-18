Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: how the TPLF overwhelmed the army

A member of the Ethiopian Federal Forces holds a candle during a memorial service for victims of the Tigray conflict hosted by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on November 3, 2021

Once a formidable force that commanded the respect of the United States, the Ethiopian military suffered such heavy losses on the front lines that the government took the extraordinary step of calling on ordinary citizens to join the war against them. Tigrayan rebels.

This marks a radical change in the fortunes of the military.

A year ago, he ousted the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) as the ruling party in the northern Tigray region. Today, the group’s fighters take towns on their way to the capital, Addis Ababa.

“TPLF fighters first bled the army by guerrilla warfare in Tigray with lightning strikes,” US-based Horn of Africa analyst Faisal Roble said.

“Then they went into battle to finish him off.”

However, Achamyeleh Tamiru – an Ethiopian economist and political commentator – believes that the TPLF’s advances are only “temporary”.

“Ethiopians from all walks of life are rising up to defend and save Ethiopia,” he said.

The rebel force is made up of tens of thousands of fighters

The tactics of the TPLF fighters remind former BBC editor-in-chief Tigrinya Samuel Ghebhrehiwet of his life as a young Eritrean guerrilla who, alongside the Tigrayans, fought the Ethiopian regime of Mengistu Haile Mariam until its overthrow in 1991.

They were “lightly armed, very agile, living on survival food and showing deep resilience and determination.”

Eritrea went on to gain independence, while the TPLF seized power in Ethiopia – although its political domination ended in 2018 following mass protests.

Its leaders retreated to Tigray from where the group fired the first shots in the current conflict in early November 2020 by launching an assault on a federal military base with the support of army loyalists – including commanders. and soldiers – who later defected from its ranks. .

Not only was a huge stockpile of weapons seized, but high-ranking officers and soldiers who resisted were killed or captured by the thousands.

“The overnight attack on the base effectively created a vacuum that literally turns Ethiopia into a federal army,” Achamyeleh said.

However, the army – with crucial help from the Eritrean army and forces and militias in Ethiopia’s Amhara region – overcame the setback, launching airstrikes and a ground offensive that led to the TPLF being dislodged. power in Tigray in less than a month.

But, said Samuel, as they carried out widespread atrocities against civilians – including rape, murder and burning of crops – Tigrayans from “all walks of life then joined the TPLF to protect their own. dignity “.

“Parents said to their children, ‘Rather than die at home, go fight.’ It has become a war between the people of Tigray and the army – not just a war between the TPLF and the army. “

Ethiopian army airstrikes left many victims in Tigray

According to Roble, former generals who had retired or defected traveled to the mountains and caves of Tigray to form the Tigray Defense Force (TDF) as the military wing of the TPLF in order to s’ ensure that the tens of thousands of new recruits were well organized.

“These generals felt it was their duty to protect the citizens of Tigray. With their intimate knowledge of the military, they planned its defeat,” Roble said.

With Tigrayan fighters now within 300 km (185 miles) of the capital, it is clear that they currently have the upper hand over an army that was once one of the most powerful in Africa, he says.

“Ethiopia was the United States’ number one partner in the so-called war on terror in the Horn of Africa, particularly in Somalia, where it overthrew the Union of Islamic Courts[a precursor of al-Shabab]. America has funded the military, equipped it and even provided its soldiers with ready-to-eat meals, ”Roble said.

“And the African Union relied on it for peacekeeping missions, but Ethiopia itself is now unstable and its army is just a shadow of itself.”

Desertions and demoralization

Problems for the TPLF began when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in April 2018, after large numbers of people from Ethiopia’s two largest ethnic groups – the Oromos and Amharas – staged protests against his 27 years as head of government.

Mr. Abiy proposed sweeping reforms, causing deep disagreements with the TPLF.

“Tigrayans make up only about 6% of the population and when the TPLF was in power it created a federal system that gave ethnic groups their own regional states,” Roble said.

“The TPLF considered that Mr. Abiy [an Oromo] wanted to centralize power. This caused a massive fallout between them and ultimately led to war, ”Mr. Roble said.

Alex de Waal, executive director of the US-based World Peace Foundation, said Mr. Abiy has also set out to reshuffle the military to ensure it is loyal to him and to address concerns over domination. Tigrayan.

“The Tigrayans made up about 18% of the entire army, and about twice as much in the officer corps. Their number was disproportionate to the size of the population. Mr. Abiy launched reforms to drive out the Tigrayans and created a Republican Guard trained by the Emirates. true to him, ”said Professor De Waal.

“The changes demoralized the army and it ceased to be a cohesive force. Mr. Abiy did not have time to rebuild it before the war started.”

He said of the army’s 20 divisions, 10 – consisting of around 5,000 troops each – had been routed, with at least 10,000 soldiers killed and a similar number captured. The BBC tried to get comments from the Ethiopian National Defense spokesperson, but he did not respond.

Human wave attacks

After recapturing most of Tigray in June, the TPLF launched an offensive in neighboring areas of Amhara and Afar, while Mr. Abiy called all able-bodied Ethiopians to join the army and militias to help defeat the rebels.

Like the Tigrayans, the Amharas were victims of atrocities

“To stop the advance of Tigray, the army organized [in Amhara] human wave attacks by peasants, students and urban youth. They were passionate about defending their land, but they only had basic training for a few weeks and would take on TDF positions, ”said Professor De Waal.

“Sometimes the second wave didn’t even have weapons. Thousands of them – maybe even tens of thousands – were killed by TDF.”

“This creates a complicated human rights situation because it blurs the line between combatant and civilian. It also increases animosity between people – in this case Amharas and Tigrayans – and makes it more difficult to achieve peace. and reconciliation. “

Mr. Achamyeleh disputes that it was a tactic, saying that the young men had to defend the communities attacked by the rebels when no troops were there.

“They couldn’t sit idly by at home while the TPLF went door to door hunting down the Amharas, slaughtering mothers and raping their daughters.”

In the latest move to regain the initiative, the federal government declared a state of emergency, giving it the power of conscription “any citizen of military age who has arms“and recalling retired officers to service.

The Amhara regional government also announced its own measures, ordering the closure of all government offices and asking citizens to make their vehicles available.

Professor De Waal said these measures are unlikely to be effective.

“They can mobilize large numbers, but the army’s command and control structure has disintegrated. An army is an institution built over the years, with a common objective, common doctrines and common practices.

But Canada-based security expert Ann Fitz-Gerald believes TPLF fighters suffered much greater casualties, saying it was the TPLF using “human waves” as a desperate measure to take control. control of strategic routes and acquire bargaining power.

The military is currently holding its position, Professor Fitz-Gerald says, with local reports suggesting it has foiled 12 attempts by the TPLF to capture Mille – a town close to the road that leads to Djibouti’s ports – an access that is vital for the landlocked country.

Negotiation not capture

The TPLF is also involved in an offensive to besiege Addis Ababa – which has a population of more than five million.

Thousands of Ethiopian soldiers have been captured by rebels

“The TPLF wants to put pressure on the government to negotiate. I don’t think they will enter Addis Ababa. They are very unpopular there, ”says Samuel.

Professor De Waal says the government faces “military defeat, but the TPLF cannot claim victory because winning is political.”

“They need the support and cooperation of a sufficient number of political actors, which they do not have.

“So there will have to be negotiations, and the TPLF will focus on securing the future of Tigray.”

