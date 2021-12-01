Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: government says key towns have been taken over

Ethiopian troops have recaptured several key towns from Tigrayan rebels trying to advance towards the capital, Addis Ababa, the government said.

This included Shewa Robit, about 220 km (135 miles) from Addis Ababa, he added.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Police (TPLF) has yet to comment and there is no independent confirmation of the government’s claims.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went to the front lines last week to lead the response against the rebels.

State television broadcast images of him on Tuesday in military attire from the jungle, scanning the horizon through binoculars.

“The enemy is defeated. Our remaining task is to rout and destroy the enemy,” he told the soldiers gathered under the trees.

Although the TPLF has not commented on the government’s claims, its leader Debretsion Gebremichael wrote to the UN last week expressing concerns about drone strikes against civilians.

Ethiopia had received Chinese drones, as well as weapons from Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Gebremichael said.

There was no response to his requests.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently visiting Ethiopia. He is expected to meet with Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, who has taken over the day-to-day running of the government while Mr Abiy is on the battlefield.

China had opposed foreign “interference” in Ethiopia as Abiy’s government came under pressure from the United States and some European countries over reports of human rights violations. man during the civil war.

The conflict erupted a year ago in the northern Tigray region and has since spread to other areas as rebels launched an offensive to reach Addis Ababa in the south and the border with Djibouti in the is.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu was quoted by state media on Wednesday as saying government forces were confident to recapture “within a short period of time” the historic town of Lalibela, a site of the Unesco famous for its rock-hewn churches, and Dessie, a strategic town site leading both to Addis Ababa and to the border with Djibouti, which is crucial for supplying landlocked Ethiopia.

The story continues

This followed the capture of Shewa Robit, as well as several surrounding areas, Legesse said.

The rebels’ fears over Addis Ababa had previously led several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia.

Abiy cheers up

Analysis by Ferdinand Omondi, BBC News, Nairobi

If the Ethiopian government is telling the truth about its victories, then the civil war is at a crossroads.

Ethiopians loyal to the government were deflated.

The Tigrayan forces gave the impression that they were advancing on Addis Ababa and were on the verge of overthrowing the federal government.

The Prime Minister called on civilians to take up arms and went to the front lines himself. Now there is a flood of reports that the Tigrayan rebels are being defeated on several fronts.

If this is true, then the Prime Minister is on the path to victory and his legacy will be made immortal.

Otherwise, he just saves time and hopes the propaganda finally rings true.