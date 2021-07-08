Ethiopia’s Huge Nile Dam Explained

Ethiopia built a giant hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile and began to hold back the flow of water to fill the reservoir behind it for a second year.

Egypt fears the dam will affect the overall flow of the Nile and, along with downstream neighbor Sudan, has taken the issue to the UN Security Council in a bid to secure a binding agreement on the operation of the dam.

Here’s what to know about the diplomatic standoff:

What is the project about?

The Ethiopian Renaissance Grand Dam (GERD) is the source a diplomatic standoff of nearly a decade between Ethiopia and the downstream countries Egypt and Sudan.

The $ 4 billion GERD was announced in early 2011 as Egypt was in the midst of political upheaval.

It is the centerpiece of Ethiopia’s bid to become Africa’s largest electricity exporter, with a projected capacity of over 6,000 megawatts.

Although construction has experienced delays, Ethiopia has started filling the reservoir behind the dam in 2020.

This first two-year filling stage should bring the water level in the reservoir to 595 meters over a possible 632 meters.

Once finalized, it will become the largest producer of hydroelectric power in Africa and the seventh largest dam in the world, according to reports in Ethiopian state media.

Nile water

The Nile Basin river system crosses 11 countries. The Blue Nile and the White Nile merge in Sudan before flowing into Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

Egypt based its share of the river’s water on a 1959 agreement that gave it 55.5 billion cubic meters of water per year, and Sudan 18.5 billion cubic meters.

Other countries did not receive allocations at that time and Ethiopia does not recognize the agreement.

the dispute centers on how quickly Ethiopia would need to fill and replenish the reservoir, and how much water it would release downstream in the event of a multi-year drought.

What does Egypt say?

Egypt, which has a rapidly growing population of over 100 million, depends on the Nile for at least 90 percent of its fresh water.

The largely desert country is already running low on water. It imports about half of its food products and recycles about 25 billion cubic meters of water per year.

Egypt is particularly concerned about the risk of droughts such as those that occurred in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and has pushed Ethiopia to fill the reservoir over a longer period if necessary and to guarantee minimum flow rates.

If water flows are limited in drought conditions, Egypt says it could lose more than a million jobs and $ 1.8 billion in economic output per year, although it recognizes that ‘such a scenario is unlikely.

Overall, Egypt viewed the dam as a existential threat to its water reserves.

What does Ethiopia say?

Ethiopia, with a population of over 110 million, accuses Egypt of trying to maintain a colonial-era grip on the waters of the Nile by imposing rules on the filling and operation of the dam .

He said he took the interests of Egypt and Sudan into account, and that Egypt’s demands for guaranteed flows were unrealistic.

He also said he could finish filling the tank in two to three years, but made a concession by offering a four to seven year process.

Ethiopia also says power produced by the huge hydroelectric project is essential for its development.

What is the position of Sudan?

Sudan does not face shortages in its Nile water supplies and could benefit from power generation from the dam, as well as flood mitigation.

However, Sudan is concerned about the safety of the dam, which sits just across its border with Ethiopia.

Khartoum called for information sharing to minimize effects on its own dams and water stations, and took precautionary measures on its own dams before the GERD’s second fill, citing a lack of data in Ethiopia.

Talks

The two sides blamed each other for the repeated blocking of negotiations. The talks held by Washington collapsed last year, and an effort to revive them in Kinshasa earlier this year also failed.

While the African Union has facilitated recent efforts, Sudan and Egypt have called on the United States, the European Union and the United Nations to intervene directly.

Ethiopia has resisted this, saying that diplomacy outside the AU process was “demeaning” to the efforts of the African body.