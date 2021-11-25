Ethiopia’s civil war fueled by the weapons of the great powers of the UN

The World Food Program (WFP) is providing emergency food assistance to more than 800,000 conflict-affected people in the Afar and Amhara regions of northern Ethiopia. Credit: PAM / Claire Nevill

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 25 (IPS) – In Hollywood movies, the legendary Wild West was regularly portrayed with gunslingers, lawyers and bad guys, resulting in the ultimate showdown between the “good guys and the bad guys.”

Linda Thomson-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council earlier this month that the belligerents in Ethiopia’s devastating 12-month civil war involved Ethiopia’s National Defense Forces, Eritrean Defense Forces, Amhara Special Forces. , and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray.

And using a Hollywood metaphor, she remarked “there are no good guys here.”

The battle is perhaps best characterized as a showdown between one group of bad guys against another group of bad guys – despite the fact that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is currently leading the conflict, has raised accusations of war crimes, ethnic cleansing and genocide, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

As in many ongoing conflicts and civil wars, whether in Afghanistan, Yemen, Myanmar, Syria, Palestine, Iraq or Ethiopia, the five permanent members of the Security Council have veto power. , namely the US, UK, France, China, and Russia, are heavily divided and protective of their allies – and their prolific arms markets.

But the conflict in Ethiopia has also resulted in a “monumental humanitarian catastrophe” where UN agencies and relief organizations are prevented by the Ethiopian government from delivering food and medical supplies for political reasons.

Yet who are the dealers of death in this vicious conflict which has “already claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced over 2 million people”, and where rape is increasingly used as a weapon of war.

According to figures published by international humanitarian organizations, tens of thousands of people have been displaced in the Amhara and Afar regions due to active fighting in several places; around two million have been left homeless overall and around seven million are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Ambassador Thomson-Greenfield told delegates it was time for all parties to immediately end hostilities and refrain from inciting violence and division.

The belligerent rhetoric and inflammatory language on all sides of this conflict only exacerbates inter-communal violence. It is time for the Ethiopian government, TPLF and all other groups to engage in immediate ceasefire negotiations without preconditions to find a sustainable path to peace, she said.

And it is high time for the Eritrean Defense Forces to withdraw from Ethiopian territory.

“It’s time to lay down your guns. This war between angry and belligerent men – victimizing women and children – must end, ”she said.

But a lingering question remains: where do these weapons come from?

China and Russia, two permanent members of the UN Security Council, have been identified as Ethiopia’s main arms suppliers.

“The days when the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) relied almost entirely on aging Soviet weaponry, mixed with some of their more modern Russian brethren, are long gone. ”

“Over the past decade, Ethiopia has diversified its arms imports to include a number of other sources which currently include countries such as China, Germany, Ukraine and Belarus.”

Perhaps more surprising is the presence of countries like Israel and the United Arab Emirates in this list, which have provided Ethiopia with a number of specialized weapon systems, according to a blog posted in Oryx.

Alexandra Kuimova, researcher, arms transfer program at Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), told IPS in terms of volume (measured in SIPRI VTIs), Russia and Ukraine have been the main major arms suppliers to Ethiopia over the past two decades, accounting for 50% and 33% of Ethiopia’s imports between 2001 and 2020, respectively.

Deliveries from Russia included around 18 helicopter gunships and used combat aircraft transferred to Ethiopia between 2003 and 2004.

The most recent deliveries included approximately four 96K9 Pantsyr-S1 mobile air defense systems imported by Ethiopia in 2019. Deliveries from Ukraine included approximately 215 used T-72B tanks received by Ethiopia between 2011 and 2015.

She said that European states have also transferred major weapons to Ethiopia since 2001. For example, Hungary supplied 12 used Mi-24V / Mi-35 combat helicopters to Ethiopia in 2013. The vehicles of the French bastions delivered to the State in 2016 were financed by the United States. Deliveries from Germany included 6 trainers in 2019.

Stephen Zunes, professor of politics and chair of Middle Eastern studies at the University of San Francisco, who has written extensively on Security Council policy, told IPS: “The perception of such conflicts as being simply an African problem ignores the fact that much of the killings would not be possible without Western weapons being sent to combatants.

In most civil wars, however, small arms and light weapons were of critical importance and were often backed up by major conventional weapons.

Since 2011, China has become one of Ethiopia’s main arms suppliers. Some of the known deliveries from China included a single HQ-64 air defense system delivered in 2013 and 4 PHL-03 300mm multiple self-propelled rocket launchers received by Ethiopia in 2018-2019.

Ethiopia also imported around 30 armored personnel carriers from China between 2012 and 2014, Kuimova said.

Other media reported on the presence of Chinese Wing Loong and Iranian Mohajer-6 drones in Ethiopia. In addition, several media outlets claim that Turkey is negotiating arms deals on the sale of an identified number of armed Bayraktar TB-2 drones to Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, in one of the worst conflict zones in the world, namely Yemen, the airstrikes are mainly carried out by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, armed with weapons mainly from the United States and the United Arab Emirates. United Kingdom, two permanent members of the Security Council.

Little is known about major arms transfers to Eritrea, according to SIPRI Kuimova. She said it appears the country has not received any major weapons since 2009, when the United Nations arms embargo against Eritrea went into effect. The embargo was lifted in 2018, however, no major arms deliveries have been documented since then.

Between 2001-2007, major arms imports from Eritrea included two upgraded used S-125-2T air defense systems supplied by Belarus in 2005. Bulgaria supplied 120 used T-55 tanks in 2005. Between 2001-2004, Russia delivered 4 fighter jets to Eritrea and around 80 Kornet-E anti-tank missiles between 2001 and 2005. Deliveries to Ukraine included 2 used fighter jets.

“We are currently collecting, analyzing and verifying open source information on major arms deliveries to Ethiopia and Eritrea over the past year,” she said.

But the lack of transparency in armaments for both importing and exporting states makes it difficult to determine order and delivery dates as well as the exact number and types of weapons transferred in recent years.

For example, Ethiopia has not submitted reports on its arms imports to the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms (UNROCA), the United Nations’ main instrument of transparency on conventional arms, since 1997.

And China, one of the biggest exporters to Ethiopia over the past decade, stopped reporting to UNROCA in 2018. In addition, China has not provided information on its arms transfers to Ethiopia in previous years.

