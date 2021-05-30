Ethiopians speak out against US at pro-government rally in Addis Ababa

More than 10,000 people protest against US economic and security sanctions against Ethiopia following the Tigray conflict.

Pro-government Ethiopian protesters denounced the United States for impose restrictions on aid to the conflict in Tigray, during a large rally organized by the authorities to show their support for their positions.

More than 10,000 people attended the rally on Sunday, some carrying banners written in English, Arabic and Amharic. “Ethiopia doesn’t need (a) goalkeeper,” said a banner at the Addis Ababa stadium, while others denounced “Western intervention”.

A sign reading “Fill the dam” was also seen, a reference to a huge dam on the Nile that Egypt and Sudan oppose.

“We will never get down on our knees. The prerequisites and travel restrictions imposed by the United States and its allies are totally unacceptable. This needs to be corrected, ”said Adanech Abebe, Mayor of Addis Ababa, at the rally organized by the Youth Ministry.

The protest was larger than typical pro-government rallies, and public criticism of the United States was scarce.

Pro-government protester walks past a banner during a rally to protest US action against alleged human rights violations during the conflict in the Tigray region [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Ethiopia faces increasing international pressure over the conflict in its northern Tigray region, where it and neighboring Eritrea sent troops last year to overthrow regional authorities.

A week ago, the United States imposed restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia amid the conflict. Washington has also said it will ban current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean officials it holds responsible for the crisis.

The crisis began in November after Ethiopia accused former leaders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) of ordering an attack on an Ethiopian army base in the region.

Troops sent by Ethiopian leader Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed quickly overthrew the TPLF from major cities, but fighting is still reported across Tigray.

Atrocities, including gang rapes, extrajudicial killings and deportations, have been part of the violence in Tigray, according to victims, witnesses, local authorities and aid groups. Thousands of people are estimated to have died.

Over 2 million people have been displaced by the war.

Getting involved in “internal affairs”

The government of Abiy denounced the American sanctions as “a determination to mind our internal affairs” and warned that Addis Ababa may be forced to reassess its bilateral relations with Washington.

Nejash Sheba, a 23-year-old trader from Addis Ababa and a member of Abiy’s Prosperity Party, told Reuters news agency he had been tasked by local officials with organizing people from his area and that he had taken 100 other people with him to the rally.

Pro-government protester in Addis Ababa holds Ethiopian national flag [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

“I have come here to show my support for the Prosperity Party and to speak out against America’s restrictions on Ethiopia.”

The filling of the 4 billion dollars Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has also given rise to international disputes.

Ethiopia says electricity from the dam is needed to develop its economy; Sudan and Egypt say this violates their rights to the waters of the Nile downstream.