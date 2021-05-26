Ethiopian Tigray at ‘serious risk’ of famine, UN official warns

The senior UN humanitarian official warned that urgent measures are needed to avert famine in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, in a Security Council briefing seen by AFP news agency.

“There is a serious risk of famine if aid is not increased in the next two months,” wrote Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, AFP reported on Wednesday.

Now in its seventh month, the conflict in Tigray is estimated to have killed thousands of people and left an estimated five million people in need.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military ground and air operation in Tigray in early November 2020 after accusing the northern region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), of orchestrating attacks against federal army camps. The TPLF, which dominated national politics for decades until Abiy came to power in 2018, said federal forces and its longtime nemesis Eritrea launched a “coordinated attack” against her.

Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, declared victory at the end of November after the army entered the regional capital, Mekelle. However, fighting and abuses continued, raising fears of a protracted conflict with devastating effects on the civilian population.

Meanwhile, aid groups have repeatedly called for full humanitarian access to the region of six million people. specter of famine has been oscillating for several months.

“Concrete steps are urgently needed to break the vicious circle between armed conflict, violence and food insecurity,” Lowcock said in his two-and-a-half-page memo, according to the AFP report.

“I urge the members of the Security Council and other member states to take all possible measures to prevent a famine from occurring,” he said.

“Today, at least 20 percent of the population in this region faces emergency food insecurity,” he continued, adding that “destruction and violence against civilians continues even now in all of Tigray ”.

“In the six and a half months that have passed since the conflict began in Tigray in early November 2020, around two million people have been displaced. Civilians are being killed and injured, ”he said.

“Rape and other forms of heinous sexual violence are widespread and systematic. The infrastructure and public and private objects essential to the survival of civilians have been destroyed, including hospitals and farmland, ”Lowcock warned.

The UN official estimated that “more than 90 percent of the harvest has been lost due to looting, fires or other destruction, and that 80 percent of the region’s cattle have been looted or slaughtered” .

Lowcock also wrote that “despite the improvements recorded in March and the cooperation of authorities at the local level, humanitarian access, as a whole, has recently deteriorated”,

He added: “Humanitarian operations are attacked, hampered or delayed in providing life-saving assistance. Eight aid workers have been killed in Tigray over the past six months. “

In December, the Ethiopian government promised “unhindered humanitarian access” but large parts of Tigray, especially rural areas, are still largely cut off due to active hostilities, according to an update (PDF) earlier this month by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Parts of central, southern and south-eastern Tigray have been stranded by parties to the conflict since early March, OCHA said, warning that the extent of food insecurity in the region remains “great and terrible”.

In a report (PDF) released last month, the World Peace Foundation, a research organization based at Tufts University, warned of the imminent threat of massive famine and famine in Tigray and accused Ethiopian and Eritrean troops of “systematically dismantling »The region’s economy and food system.

The Ethiopian Embassy in London said in a declaration he “rejects, in the strongest terms, the unsubstantiated accusations of the World Peace Foundation that the Ethiopian government is ‘starving the people of Tigray’ and using ‘starvation as a weapon of war’.”

“The government has so far taken concrete measures to respond comprehensively to humanitarian needs on the ground by providing vital food to more than 4.2 million citizens of Tigray, in coordination with local and international partners”, the embassy said.

Eritrea also rejected allegations of “the use of sexual violence and hunger as a weapon”, as well as obstruction of aid in a region where, according to the report, some 1.6 million people have depended on the humanitarian aid. In a letter to the Security Council last month, Sophia Tesfamariam, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the UN, also said: “The allegations of rape and other crimes against Eritrean soldiers are not only scandalous, but also a vicious attack on the culture and history of our people. “