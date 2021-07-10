World
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s party wins landslide in parliamentary election – Times of India
ADDIS ABABA: Prime Minister Abiy AhmedThe Prosperity Party won the most seats in Ethiopia, announced Saturday the electoral commission, a victory which ensures him a new mandate.
Abiy’s party won 410 of 436 parliamentary seats, vice-chairman of the electoral committee Woubshet Ayele said at a press conference in the capital Addis Ababa.
Abiy hailed the June 21 vote as the country’s first free and fair election after decades of repressive rule.
However, an opposition boycott, war, ethnic violence and logistical challenges overshadowed elections in some areas. Voting did not take place in three of Ethiopia’s ten regions.
Leader of the opposition Berhanu Nega said his Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (Ezema) lodged 207 complaints after local officials and militiamen blocked observers in the Amhara region and Southern Nations, Nationalities and the region of the peoples.
