Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promises to lead army “from the front”

The Prime Minister, Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced that he would lead the troops fighting the Tigrayan rebels from Tuesday.

Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister has said he will lead his country’s army “from the battle front” from Tuesday, another dramatic step as the year-long conflict approaches the capital Addis Ababa.

“From tomorrow, I will mobilize at the front to lead the defense forces,” said Abiy Ahmed in a statement posted Monday evening on Twitter.

“Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children who will be greeted by history, stand up today for your country. Let’s meet at the front.

It is estimated that tens of thousands of people were killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces, and fighters in the northern Tigray region, who dominated the national government before Abiy took office. The United States and others have warned that Africa’s second most populous country could fracture and destabilize the rest of the region.

The statement by the 45-year-old prime minister, a former military man, did not specify where exactly he will go on Tuesday. His spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, did not respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press news agency.

Abiy’s comments came as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) rebel group continued to press towards Addis Ababa, claiming control of the town of Shewa Robit, just 220 kilometers (136 miles) south of the border. northeast of the capital by road.

It also followed a meeting of the executive committee of the ruling Prosperity Party to discuss the war.

Defense Minister Abraham Belay told state-affiliated media after the meeting that security forces would take “different action” without providing details.

“We cannot continue like this, it means there will be change,” Belay said.

“What has happened and what is happening to our people, the abuses committed by this group of thieves, destroyer and terrorist, cannot continue.

Tigray forces spokesman Getachew Reda tweeted that “our forces will not relax their relentless advance to end the (Abiy) stranglehold on our people.”

Tigray forces say they are pressuring the Ethiopian government to lift a months-long blockade on the Tigray region, which weighs about six million people, but they also want Abiy to step down.

The prime minister’s statement also claimed that Western countries were trying to defeat Ethiopia, the latest setback against what his government described as interference from the international community. African Union and United States envoys continued their diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a ceasefire and unconditional talks on a political solution.

Shortly after Abiy’s announcement, a senior State Department official told reporters that the United States still believes that “a small window of opportunity exists” in mediation efforts.

In the space of a year, Abiy’s government went from describing the Tigray conflict as a “law enforcement operation” to an “existential war”. With the weakening of the Ethiopian army in recent months and its withdrawal from Tigray in June, regional ethnically based forces have stepped up their campaign and Abiy’s government has called on all capable citizens to join the fight. Earlier this month, the government declared a six-month state of emergency.

Abiy’s announcement shocked the man who nominated him for the Nobel Prize, Awol Allo, a senior lecturer in law at Keele University in Britain. “The ad is full of languages ​​of martyrdom and sacrifice,” he said in a tweet. “It’s so extraordinary and unprecedented, shows how desperate the situation is.”

Abiy received the Nobel Prize for making peace with neighboring Eritrea, on whose border he fought while stationed in the Tigray region.

The terms of this peace agreement have never been made public.