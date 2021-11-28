Ethiopian government forces control Chifra (state media)

Corpses seen “all over the streets” of Afar region town as Al Jazeera gains exclusive access to the frontline of escalating conflict.

The Ethiopian public broadcaster said government forces were in control of the town of Chifra in the Afar region, their first major seizure since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said earlier this week he would travel to the front to lead the troops federal fighters in the northern Tigray region.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced since war between Ethiopian and Allied federal troops, and Tigrayan forces, erupted in November 2020. The conflict has also sparked a massive humanitarian crisis, with hundreds thousands of people facing famine.

Tigrayan forces captured Chifra, on the border between the northern Afar and Amhara regions, after fighting intensified last month.

“Ethiopian Defense Forces and Afar Special Forces have controlled Chifra,” the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said on its Twitter account on Sunday, without providing further details.

There was no immediate comment from the Tigrayan forces.

“Corpses everywhere”

Much of northern Ethiopia is subject to a communications blackout and journalists’ access is severely restricted, making claims on the battlefield difficult to corroborate. Al Jazeera was, however, able to gain exclusive access to Chifra, the first international news organization to do so.

From “the heart” of the city, Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Mohammed Taha Tewekel said that the Tigrayan forces “had been driven out of this strategic area” by pro-government militias in the Afar region, but also noted that “gunshots could be heard from all directions” for hours.

“This [Chifra] has been the epicenter of military operations for the past 40 days, ”Tewekel said on a live broadcast, with gunfire in the background.

“The scenes we witnessed are very appalling. Corpses all over the streets. It is living proof of the ferocity of the fighting. There are clear signs of the lack of humanity in this conflict. The city’s businesses are completely destroyed, even the mosques are not spared. All the inhabitants fled for their lives and the city has become a military barracks for Afari fighters, ”he added.

Afari fighters “have seized the city” and are now advancing towards the towns of Bati and Kombolcha, the correspondent said.

Chifra sits west of the town of Mille, which Tigrayian forces have been trying to capture for weeks, as it sits along the highway from landlocked Ethiopia to Djibouti, the main port in the Horn of the United ‘Africa.

State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported on Friday that Abiy was on the front lines with the military fighting Tigray forces in Afar.

“The morale of the army is very exciting,” he said in remarks released Friday, promising to capture Chifra “today”.

After months of tension, Abiy sent troops to Tigray in November 2020 to overthrow the region’s ruling party, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF). The TPLF dominated the federal government for nearly three decades until Abiy took office in 2018.

The prime minister promised a quick victory and government forces seized Tigray’s capital, Mekelle, at the end of November. By June, however, Tigrayan forces had recaptured most of the region and pushed into neighboring areas of Amhara and Afar.

Tigrayan forces recently reported major territorial gains, claiming this week they had seized a city just 220 km (135 miles) from the capital, Addis Ababa.

International alarm over the escalation of the conflict has escalated, with several foreign countries urging their citizens to leave, as attempts at mediation by the United Nations and the United States have so far yielded no results.