Ethiopian envoy: Eritrean troops in Tigray “will leave soon”

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Ethiopia’s ambassador to the UN said on Tuesday that Eritrean troops who have fought with his country’s forces in a war against fugitive rulers in the Tigray region “will certainly leave soon” , a decision that would be welcomed by many, including the United Nations. whose humanitarian chief accused the Eritreans of using famine as “a weapon of war”.

The war in Tigray was the subject of an informal closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council where aid chief Mark Lowcock warned that more than 350,000 people were in conditions of starvation, with already reported famine deaths and Ethiopia’s UN envoy Taye Atske Selassie Amde disputed famine- related data, but said there was “food insecurity” in Tigray and expressed gratitude for the help of donors.

Lowcock has strongly defended data released last week showing 350,000 people are facing starvation and more than 2 million are just steps away. It was published by the Integrated Food Security Classification known as IPC, which is a global partnership of 15 United Nations agencies and international humanitarian organizations, and uses five food security categories ranging from people who have enough to eat to those facing the “Famine-Humanitarian Catastrophe.”

In his briefing to the Security Council obtained by the Associated Press, Lowcock called the IPC “the most sophisticated, authoritative, comprehensive and professionally rigorous assessment” and said that if it was wrong, “c ‘is because she is too optimistic ”.

“The administration of Tigray has reported deaths from starvation,” he said. “The situation is expected to worsen in the coming months, not only in Tigray, but also in (neighboring) Afar and Amhara.”

Lowcock said more than 350,000 people in “catastrophic” famine conditions are more than the world has seen anywhere in the world since 250,000 Somalis lost their lives to famine in 2011 .

The largely agricultural region of Tigray, with a population of around 5.5 million, already had a food security problem amid a desert locust outbreak when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on November 4 fighting between his forces and those of the rebel regional government. Tigray’s rulers dominated Ethiopia for nearly three decades, but were sidelined after Abiy introduced reforms that won him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

No one knows how many thousands of civilians or combatants were killed. More than 50,000 have fled to neighboring Sudan. Although Abiy declared victory at the end of November, the Ethiopian army and allied fighters remain active, including troops from neighboring Eritrea, a bitter enemy of the now fugitive officials who once ruled Tigray.

In addition to Eritrean soldiers using starvation as “a weapon of war,” Lowcock told the Security Council that “rape is routinely used to terrorize women and girls. … Displaced people are rounded up, beaten and threatened. Aid workers have been killed, interrogated, beaten, prevented from providing aid to the starving and suffering, and ordered not to return.

He warned that without the end of the war and a political solution in Tigray, the protection of civilians and the departure of Eritrean soldiers responsible for “substantial violations” of international humanitarian law, “no one should be surprised to see a return. 1984 race.

During the disastrous famine of 1984-85, an estimated 2 million Africans died from starvation or famine-related diseases, about half of them in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the end of March that the Eritreans had agreed to leave.

When asked when they would be leaving, Ethiopian Amde told reporters after the council meeting that “there is a commitment from my government, and Eritreans are also very clear that this is about resolve certain technical and procedural issues. We certainly expect them to be leaving soon.

British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said: “There can be no further delay”.

“Farmers were unable to plant next year’s crops due to the violence,” she told reporters. “The window for them to do this is about to close. And as the violence continues, it not only condemns the people of Tigray to desperate hunger this year, but also next year. “

Woodward stressed that the lives of millions of people are at stake. “The solution is clear: a ceasefire, humanitarian access and political dialogue,” she said.

Woodward said the UK has announced an additional £ 16.7million ($ 23.4million) in aid to Ethiopia, bringing the total to £ 47.7million ($ 66.8million) ) since the start of the conflict eight months ago. Ambassador Amde highlighted the contributions of the UK and China.

Lowcock said the United States “is the only donor to have stepped up significantly so far.” He stressed that funding is needed now “to prevent the famine from getting worse”.