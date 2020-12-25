Ethiopian army ‘kills 40’ after Benishangul-Gumuz massacre

Map of Ethiopia with Benishangul-Gumuz region

The Ethiopian military has killed more than 40 men believed to be linked to the massacre of at least 100 people, including children, in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, state media report.

Five current and former government officials have also been arrested over the security crisis, the reports added.

The attackers set fire to the homes of sleeping villagers and shot and stabbed people in Wednesday’s attack.

The attack came a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the region.

It is not known who the attackers were, but they appeared to have targeted ethnic minority communities considered to be “settlers” in the area, rights group Amnesty International said.

Ethiopia has seen an upsurge in political, ethnic and religious violence in recent years.

It had the highest number of internally displaced people in Africa in 2018 – around 1.8 million.

The conflicts have largely been fueled by groups demanding more land and power, with attempts to drive out people they see as outsiders.

Abiy Ahmed became Prime Minister of Ethiopia in April 2018

Mr Abiy called the massacre tragic and said the government had deployed force in the region to help find a solution to the conflict.

State media did not give the identity of the 42 people killed in the military operation to track down the attackers.

He said weapons, including bows and arrows, had been seized, according to reports.

A deputy government minister was among the five arrested, state media reported.

Some of the five were “supposedly involved in [the] security crisis “while others were arrested for” not fulfilling their responsibility properly “, according to reports.

What happened during the last attack?

A spokesperson for Ethiopia’s state-linked Human Rights Commission told the BBC that gunmen carried out the attack in the western region of Benishangul-Gumuz on Wednesday at around 4 a.m. local time (1 a.m.).

“They descended on a village and while their victims were sleeping they set their houses on fire, but they also shot and killed civilians,” Aaron Maasho said.

Amnesty International said it spoke to five survivors and an official who reported that members of the Gumuz ethnic community attacked the homes of people from the Amhara, Oromo and Shinasha communities.

“Although Amnesty International is unable to verify the identity of the perpetrators, this attack appears to be the latest target of persons belonging to ethnic minorities in the region.

“With dozens of people still missing and houses still on fire, the death toll is likely to rise and there must be an urgent investigation into this horrific attack,” he added in a statement.

What is the big picture?

Ethiopia is the most populous state in Africa after Nigeria. It has a population of over 100 million people divided into around 80 ethnic groups.

Graph showing the ethnic makeup of Ethiopia

Mr Abiy became prime minister in 2018 after mass protests forced his predecessor to resign.

He promised to end an authoritarian regime and introduced sweeping reforms that led to the banning of political groups and the release of thousands of prisoners.

The end of state repression also led to a rise in ethnic nationalism, which spilled over into violence.

The ethnic and political groups that felt themselves suppressed under the old regime demanded more autonomy for their regions and greater recognition of their linguistic and cultural rights.

Is the violence linked to the conflict in Tigray?

No, but the region’s now ousted ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), saw Mr. Abiy as a threat to the “ethnic federalism” he helped establish in Ethiopia after it was taken. of power at the end of a guerrilla war. in 1991.

He had created the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), a coalition of four ethnic parties, to rule in the center.

Mr Abiy dismantled the coalition last year, replacing it with his new Prosperity Party (PP).

For him, the PP helps forge unity by bringing together ethnic parties from all over Ethiopia.

But unlike the other three coalition parties, the TPLF refused to dissolve and merge with the PP.

This led to a permanent breakdown in relations between the two parties and the TPLF was not represented in the federal government for the first time since 1991.

The party withdrew to its regional stronghold of Tigray and held regional elections in September in defiance of a federal decision to postpone all elections due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This marked a significant escalation of tensions, which ultimately led to the outbreak of conflict in Tigray last month.

It is believed that hundreds if not thousands of people have been killed in this conflict, while around 50,000 have fled to neighboring Sudan.

