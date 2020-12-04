Ethiopian aid delayed as fighting in Tigray continues

More than 45,000 people fled Tigray and entered Sudan

Continued fighting in many parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region is hampering aid delivery efforts, according to the UN.

Millions of people are said to be short of food and medicine.

UN officials told AFP that there was still no access on Friday, despite an agreement allowing “unhindered” humanitarian access to government-controlled areas.

The military entered the regional capital Mekelle last weekend and said the month-long conflict with TPLF group forces was over.

Hundreds of people were reportedly killed in the fighting with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced, with a wave of refugees fleeing to Sudan.

The BBC managed to speak to residents of Mekelle on Thursday who said “fighting is still continuing in places near the city”. The TPLF said it was still fighting.

Ethiopian Minister for Democratization Zadig Abraha rejected the claim, saying “there is no war”.

Saviano Abreu, spokesman for the UN Humanitarian Coordination Office, told AFP: “We have reports of fighting still ongoing in many parts of Tigray. It is worrying and it is a complex situation for us. “

On Wednesday, the UN said it had reached an agreement to provide aid in government-controlled areas of Tigray.

But on Friday, security assessments were still ongoing, and three UN officials told AFP aid is not expected to arrive until next week.

“We got this access, this deal with the federal government. But we also need to have the same type of deal with all parties to the conflict to make sure that we do indeed have unconditional free access to Tigray,” Mr. Abreu.

Among those in urgent need of assistance are some 96,000 refugees who have fled persecution and compulsory military service in neighboring Eritrea and are living in camps in Tigray.

Their camps are believed to be running out of food. There are also unconfirmed reports of attacks and kidnappings.

Ann Encontre, head of the United Nations refugee agency in Ethiopia, said she was urgently trying to deliver food, medicine and other supplies to the refugees, and assess reports “very dark “on the security of the camps.

“We have heard of the deaths of refugees, we have heard that some have been forced into conscription. We have heard of kidnappings,” she told AFP.

Communication failures since the start of the fighting made it difficult to verify this information.

Map of the Tigray region

Why are the government and the TPLF fighting?

The TPLF dominated Ethiopia’s military and political life for decades before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018 and pushed through major reforms.

Last year, Ahmed dissolved the ruling coalition, made up of several ethnically based regional parties, and merged them into a single national party, which the TPLF refused to join.

Learn more about the Tigray crisis:

The feud escalated in September, when Tigray held a regional election, defying a nationwide ban on all polls imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Abiy responded by calling the vote illegal.

The TPLF sees Mr. Abiy’s reforms as an attempt to empower his central government and weaken regional states.

He also deplores what he calls the Prime Minister’s “unprincipled” friendship with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.