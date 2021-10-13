Ethiopian Abiy Ahmed: the Nobel Prize who went to war

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at the launch of his Green Legacy initiative, the national environmental campaign to plant billions of trees, in a room in the Prime Minister’s office temporarily turned into a green garden in Addis Ababa , Ethiopia, May 18, 2021

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has already been widely praised outside the country for his reformist zeal, but that image was shattered after he sparked a civil war in the north of the country in November 2020.

His journey from the darling of the international community to condemnation was swift.

Obtaining the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2019 for finally ending the 20-year stalemate with Eritrea cemented its international status. But the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region led to a rapid turnaround.

He passed his first electoral test in June in polls marred by a partial boycott of the opposition and postponements in parts of the country due to insecurity.

Enthusiastic crowds and a number of prominent visiting African leaders came to celebrate his swearing-in in early October. But it masked deep divisions in the country.

There was an atmosphere of jubilation among those who came to celebrate the swearing-in of Abiy Ahmed

He first became Prime Minister in 2018 at the age of 41, holding the post amid anti-government protests. His youthful energy and beaming smile offered hope.

Mr. Abiy’s ruling coalition, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), was in its third decade in power and had been prosecuted on charges of repression and human rights violations. This included the locking up of opponents and the silence of journalists.

Abiy Ahmed won the Noble Peace Prize in 2019 for ending hostilities with Eritrea

The EPRDF had overseen rapid economic growth, but many felt excluded from its benefits.

This feeling of marginalization, especially among the country’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo, has fueled a wave of protests. Mr Abiy, an Oromo himself, was promoted to the highest post and immediately set about addressing concerns in a dizzying period of reform.

He released thousands of political prisoners, lifted restrictions on independent media and called on the country’s once-banned opposition groups to return to the country after their exile.

He supported a woman to become president, created gender parity in the cabinet and created a ministry of peace.

Youthful exuberance

The crowning achievement was the peace agreement with Eritrea and the reopening of the common border.

Mr. Abiy toured the country and talked about bringing the multi-ethnic country together. He designed a new political philosophy – medemer – aimed at fostering a sense of national unity in the face of ethnic divisions. He also wanted to celebrate this diversity.

He enjoyed great popularity, in part because of the dramatic changes in the country, but part of his appeal was also his personal history.

Large rallies supported Prime Minister’s reforms in 2018

Born in Beshaha, a coffee district in southwest Ethiopia, to Christian and Muslim parents, he was quickly seen as someone capable of uniting an increasingly divided country.

As the first leader of the country’s Oromo ethnic group in recent years, he has drawn the attention of young protesters who have called for greater political inclusion.

He traveled across the country projecting the exuberance of the youth. His accessibility contrasted with the frightening distance of his predecessors, and to many ordinary citizens he encountered on his frequent travels, he was nothing like a recent ruler they knew.

Nevertheless, he had been an initiate.

He was in the army where he reached the rank of lieutenant colonel. He was then the founder and director of the National Agency for Information and Security Networks, which was responsible for cybersecurity in a country where the government exercised strict control over the Internet.

After that, he became Minister of Science and Technology.

Key dates: Abiy Ahmed

1976: Birth of an Oromo Muslim father and an Amhara Christian mother

1990: Joined the armed struggle against the Marxist regime of the Derg

2016: served briefly as Minister of Science and Technology

2017: completed his doctorate on peace and security issues at the University of Addis Ababa

2018: Becomes Prime Minister

2019: wins the Nobel Peace Prize

2020: start of the conflict in Tigray

But once the euphoria of Mr. Abiy’s early days as prime minister subsided, the long-simmering tensions that had been kept under wraps during the authoritarian rule began to boil over.

His desire for unity while celebrating diversity posed problems.

Ethnic clashes and attacks against individuals because of their ethnicity have occurred across the country, killing thousands. In 2019, nearly two million people had fled their homes and lived elsewhere in the country.

The assassinations of important figures, which was a rarity in the past, have started to occur with alarming frequency.

Murdered musician

The chief of staff of the army and the chief of the country’s second region were killed in one night hundreds of kilometers apart. Many other lower and middle level officials have experienced similar fates.

And to quell the growing violence, Mr. Abiy has reverted to the tactics of previous governments.

Internet and telephone lines have been cut several times. The suspects were arrested en masse. Some were later released after spending weeks or months behind bars without a trial.

The 2020 murder of famous Oromo musician Hachalu Hundessa in the capital, Addis Ababa, further exacerbated ethnic tensions and led to increased security measures.

The violence that followed his assassination in Oromia, the country’s largest region, and Addis Ababa left more than 200 civilians dead.

Opposition figures have been arrested on suspicion of inciting or escalating violence. This sparked accusations against the prime minister by many Oromo activists that he was trying to eliminate significant opposition in Oromia.

But it was relations with another ethnic state in the country that damaged its reputation.

Its decision in November 2019 to dissolve the EPRDF and form a new unified political organization, the Prosperity Party, intensified its struggle with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF).

The TPLF was the ruling party in Tigray and had been the dominant force in the EPRDF government.

Sensing a decrease in its power, the TPLF refused to join Mr. Abiy’s new organization. He basically retreated to his heart, and tensions eventually escalated into conflict between the federal government and the TPLF.

The war, which has now lasted for nearly a year, has been described by Mr. Abiy as a “law enforcement operation”. But as it drags on, accusations of human rights violations, mass rape, extrajudicial killings and the use of starvation as a tactic multiply.

The tone of international expressions of concern has become increasingly harsh.

Tigray was devastated by the conflict

The United States, once a staunch ally in the fight against terrorism, has announced visa restrictions on those found “responsible or complicit in undermining the resolution of the crisis in Tigray.”

It also imposed restrictions on economic and security aid.

This is a remarkable turnaround from how Mr. Abiy and his government were viewed three years ago.

But when it came to the election, it was his reputation at home that mattered most – and that had been damaged as well.

Criticism is inevitable

The postponement of last year’s poll when the coronavirus hit the country was seen by some as a takeover.

Some ethnic Oromos “who supported him or otherwise were neutral [towards him] have now turned against him, ”said Adem K Abebe, an Ethiopian analyst based in the Netherlands.

While in Tigray, where there was suspicion of him from the start, “mistrust of him has turned into hatred,” he adds.

And although it has enjoyed some support among the ethnic Amharas, this has recently been affected by a recurrence of ethnic attacks against the Amharas living in the Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz regions.

The changes in attitude towards the Prime Minister are “in part the result of the unrealistic expectations and personality cult that Mr Abiy has sought to build,” Mr Adem told the BBC.

He promised “peace, democracy and prosperity while facing the mistrust of a significant part of the population and now of the main Western allies”.

But it’s unclear how much that bothers Mr. Abiy.

If he avoids interviews with journalists, he nevertheless appreciates the spotlight.

A common theme in his many speeches and social media posts is how Ethiopia will win despite significant challenges.

He seems to see criticism of his government as an inevitable by-product of an attempt at change.

