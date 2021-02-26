Ethiopia war leads to ethnic cleansing in Tigray region, US report says

NAIROBI, Kenya – Ethiopian officials and allied militiamen are waging a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing in Tigray, the war-torn region of northern Ethiopia, according to a confidential US government report obtained by The New York Times.

The report, written earlier this month, documents in stern terms a land of looted homes and abandoned villages where tens of thousands of people are missing.

Fighters and officials from Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara region, who entered Tigray in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, “deliberately and effectively make West Tigray ethnically homogeneous through the organized use of force and bullying, ”the report says.

“Entire villages have been severely damaged or completely wiped out,” the report says.

In a second report, released on Friday, Amnesty International said Eritrean soldiers had systematically killed hundreds of Tigrayan civilians in the ancient city of Aksum for 10 days in November, shooting some of them in the streets.