Ethiopia uses rape as strategy in Tigray war – Amnesty International

The Ethiopian military and its allies are responsible for widespread sexual violence against women in Tigray, using rape as a strategy of war, according to Amnesty International.

The scale of the violations during the nine months of conflict in the north of the country amounts to war crimes, according to the human rights group.

A woman said she was gang raped in front of her children.

The Ethiopian government says the report is based on “flawed methodology”.

The foreign ministry accused Amnesty of carrying out “sensational attacks and smear campaigns” against Ethiopia, saying the country condemned sexual violence in all circumstances.

Amnesty said it had “overwhelming evidence” to show that such violence had been rampant since the start of the conflict.

It all started last November when the region’s Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) party stormed a military base after falling out with the prime minister over his political reforms.

The rights group interviewed 63 women and children in Tigray who said they were raped by Ethiopian troops, their Eritrean allies or by pro-government fighters in the neighboring Amhara region.

Author Donatella Rovera told the BBC the testimonies were among the worst she had ever heard.

“The level of sadistic and gratuitous brutality in addition to the rape was absolutely shocking,” she said.

Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict in Tigray

A 39-year-old woman said she was arrested by Eritrean soldiers while traveling with her two children. “Five of them raped me in front of my children,” she told Amnesty.

“They used an iron rod, which is used to clean the gun, to burn me. They put pieces of metal in my stomach … Then they left me on the street.”

Some women interviewed by Amnesty said they were detained for weeks and repeatedly raped, often by several men.

Almost half of the women accused Eritrean soldiers of committing the violations, identified by their Tigrinya accents and uniforms.

The Eritrean authorities did not respond to Amnesty’s requests for comment.

Amnesty calls on the UN to send a team of experts to Tigray to further investigate allegations that may constitute crimes against humanity.

The widespread nature of the attacks suggests that military officials knew what was going on and that it was tolerated at the highest level of government in Ethiopia and Eritrea, Amnesty said.

“The patterns of sexual violence emerging from the accounts of survivors indicate that the violations are part of a strategy to terrorize, degrade and humiliate both the victims and their ethnic group,” the report said.

Ms Rovera said victims of the assaults did not have access to the support they needed to recover and many lived in poverty in Sudanese refugee camps or camps in Tigray.

On Tuesday, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on civilians to join the army to fight in TigrayHe also accused the Tigrayan forces, made up of the TPLF and its allies, of recruiting child soldiers, raping women and blocking aid.

Amnesty says none of the women interviewed accused the Tigrayan forces of rape, but said they would monitor the situation now that the conflict has spread beyond Tigray’s borders.

The TPLF, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the government but claims to be the legitimate regional government of Tigray, accused the federal authorities of blocking aid.

