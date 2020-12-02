Ethiopia, UN ‘reach agreement to help Tigray’

Ethiopian girl queues for food in transit camp housing refugees fleeing fighting in Tigray region on the border with Sudan

The UN and Ethiopia have agreed to allow aid in the conflict-torn Tigray region, UN officials said.

UN spokesman Saviano Abreu said an assessment mission will begin later Wednesday. There has been no word from the Ethiopian government so far.

Food and medicine are said to be running out for millions of people.

Hundreds of people were reportedly killed in the month-long fighting between the federal army and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The Ethiopian government said the regional capital Mekelle was seized over the weekend.

But TPLF soldiers said they were still fighting near the town.

Thousands of people have been displaced.

In another development, Ethiopian authorities said one of the top TPLF officials had surrendered. Keriya Ibrahim is the former president of the regional parliament.

The TPLF has not publicly commented on the matter.

What would the UN and Ethiopia agree to?

The UN will have “unhindered” access to deliver aid to government-controlled areas of Tigray, news agencies report.

According to the Associated Press, UN humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu said the first mission to conduct a needs assessment began on Wednesday after the agreement was signed this week.

“We are of course working to make sure that assistance will be provided throughout the region and for everyone who needs it,” Abreu said.

Separately, a UN source told Reuters that the organization had set up a logistics group with the government to ensure access.

However, the Addis Ababa government has yet to confirm that the deal has been made.

Among those in need of urgent help in Tigray are thousands of refugees from neighboring Eritrea. They fled political persecution and compulsory military service.

Meanwhile, telephone and internet access has been restored in parts of western Tigray. They were disconnected when the fighting started.

The story continues

Map of the Tigray region

Why are the government and the TPLF fighting?

The TPLF dominated Ethiopia’s military and political life for decades before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018 and pushed through major reforms.

Last year, Ahmed dissolved the ruling coalition, made up of several ethnically based regional parties, and merged them into a single national party, which the TPLF refused to join.

The feud escalated in September, when Tigray held a regional election, defying a nationwide ban on all polls imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Abiy responded by calling the vote illegal.

The TPLF sees Mr. Abiy’s reforms as an attempt to empower his central government and weaken regional states.

He also deplores what he calls the Prime Minister’s “unprincipled” friendship with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Fighting erupted after federal government accused Tigrayan forces of seizing military base

Mr. Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to restore peace with Eritrea.

The Prime Minister believes that TPLF officials are undermining his authority.

Five things about Tigray:

1. The kingdom of Axum was centered in the region. Described as one of the greatest civilizations of the ancient world, it was once the most powerful state between the Roman and Persian empires

Aksum is believed to have been the home of the Biblical Queen of Sheba

2. The ruins of the city of Aksum are a United Nations World Heritage Site. The site, dating between the 1st and 13th centuries AD, features obelisks, castles, royal tombs, and a church that some say is home to the Ark of the Covenant.

3. Most of the inhabitants of Tigray are Ethiopian Orthodox Christians. The region’s Christian roots date back 1,600 years

4. The main language of the region is Tigrinya, a Semitic dialect with at least seven million speakers around the world

5. Sesame is an important cash crop, exported to USA, China and other countries