Ethiopia: UN forced to stop the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray

Airstrikes in Tigray’s capital Mekelle in the Tigray region have threatened the safety of UN staff who are simply there “working to help civilians in humanitarian need,” relief chief Martin said Griffiths, who heads the humanitarian affairs office, OCHA.

“The UN had not received any prior warning of the attacks on Mekelle and had received the necessary authorizations for the flight,” he said.

.@A & NGOs are making every effort to continue providing assistance in Tigray, Amhara and Afar. I reiterate our grave concern for civilians. All parties to the conflict must respect international humanitarian law. – Martin Griffiths (@UNreliefChief) 23 October 2021

Conflict threatens assistance

After heavy fighting that erupted last November between government troops and supporters of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), some 5.2 million people are still in need of assistance in the Ethiopian regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar.

Amid allegations of widespread human rights violations on all sides, thousands of people are believed to be killed and more than two million forced to flee their homes.

In recent months, killings, looting and destruction of health centers and farms, including irrigation systems essential for production, have triggered an even greater increase in humanitarian needs.

“The United Nations and non-governmental organizations are working hard to continue providing assistance to millions of people in desperate need in Tigray, Amhara and Afar,” Griffiths said.

“The dynamics of conflict make it more and more difficult.”

Civil toll

Meanwhile, as the airstrikes on Mekelle continue and humanitarian aid in Tigray remains insufficient, Griffiths reiterated the UN’s grave concern for the safety and well-being of civilians.

“I am also increasingly alarmed by the impact of the fighting in the Amhara and Afar regions and by the worsening number of civilians,” he said.

He stressed that “all precautions must be taken” to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“Under international humanitarian law, all parties to the conflict must take constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects, including humanitarian personnel and goods,” the Emergency Relief Coordinator said.