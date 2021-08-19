Ethiopia: UN chief gravely concerned about “unspeakable violence” in Tigray

The Secretary-General’s remarks took place on World Humanitarian Day, and he recognized humanitarians “and the millions of people they strive to help every day”.

He described the misery of the Ethiopian people and the “hellish” humanitarian conditions they face, with millions of people in need and infrastructure destroyed. The spread of the conflict, he added, has “trapped even more people in its horror.”

“Now is the time to end the suffering», Underlined Mr. Guterres. “It is time for all parties to recognize that there is no military solution, and it is vital to preserve the unity and stability of Ethiopia which is essential for the region and beyond.”

Giving Ethiopia a Chance

To “give peace a chance” in Ethiopia, the Secretary-General called for action on three fronts: an immediate end to hostilities; guaranteed and unrestricted humanitarian access, as well as the restoration of public services in all affected areas; and the creation of conditions which “allow the start of an Ethiopian-led political dialogue to find a solution to the crisis”.

“Such a dialogue can help tackle the underlying causes of the conflict and ensure that Ethiopian voices lead the way for peace,” said the UN chief, calling each of these steps “critical” for a peaceful settlement.

Mr. Guterres assured reporters that the UN continues to have a humanitarian presence in and near Tigray, although there is a lack of complete humanitarian access. The UN chief added that the UN would continue to work with the African Union and other partners “to support the Ethiopian people on the path to peace and reconciliation”.

Aid to Afghanistan and Haiti

Thursday also marks Afghanistan’s National Day, and the senior diplomat sent a special message to the Afghan people “during this difficult time.”

“The United Nations is with you and committed to staying and delivering to help advance peace, opportunity and human rights for all“, he stated.

The UN chief also paid tribute to humanitarians who provide vital support in places like Haiti, saying that “our hearts are aching in the face of suffering and the devastating toll of the recent earthquake.”

The United Nations is on the ground providing relief supplies, including medical supplies and health care, clean water and emergency shelter.