Ethiopia: The country where a year lasts 13 months

A woman blows a trumpet in front of a procession to mark victory at the Battle of Adwa – March 2021, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopians mark the start of a new year, with feasting in many homes despite the hardships caused by rising prices and the war and food crisis raging in the north. Learn more about Ethiopia’s unique calendar and cultural heritage.

1) The year lasts 13 months

Not only that – the Ethiopian calendar is also seven years and eight months behind the Western calendar, making Saturday the start of 2014.

This is because he calculates the year of birth of Jesus Christ differently. When the Catholic Church changed its calculation in AD 500, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church did not.

Thus, the new year falls on September 11 in the Western calendar, or September 12 in leap years, in early spring.

During the Oromo community’s Irreecha celebrations, fresh cut grass and flowers are placed in the water to thank God for the onset of spring

Unlike children growing up elsewhere, young Ethiopians hardly need to learn rhymes to remember the number of days in each month.

In Ethiopia, it’s simple: 12 months each have 30 days, and the 13th – the last of the year – has five or six days, depending on whether it is a leap year.

Time is also counted differently – with the day divided into two 12-hour increments starting at 6:00 a.m., which would make both noon and midnight six hours in Ethiopian time.

So if someone arranges to meet you in Addis Ababa at 10 a.m. for a cup of coffee – Ethiopia is the birthplace of the arabica bean after all – don’t be surprised if they wake up at 4 p.m.

2) Only African country never colonized

Italy attempted to invade Ethiopia, or Abyssinia as it was also called, in 1895, when European powers divided the African continent among themselves – but suffered a humiliating defeat.

Italy had successfully colonized neighboring Eritrea after an Italian shipping company bought the port of Assab on the Red Sea. The confusion following the death in 1889 of the Ethiopian emperor Yohannes IV then allowed Italy to occupy the highlands along the coast.

A parade is held every year to mark the Battle of Adwa – it was the 125th anniversary in March

But a few years later, when Italy tried to push itself further into Ethiopia, it was defeated at the Battle of Adwa. Four brigades of Italian troops were defeated within hours on March 1, 1896 by Ethiopians serving under Emperor Menelik II.

Italy was forced to sign a treaty recognizing Ethiopia’s independence – although decades later fascist leader Benito Mussolini violated it, occupying the country for five years.

One of Ménélik’s successors, Emperor Hailé Sélassié, capitalized on his Italian victory by pushing for the creation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union, headquartered in Addis -Abeba, the Ethiopian capital.

“Our freedom only has meaning if all Africans are free”, Selassie said at the launch of the OAU in 1963, a time when much of the continent was still ruled by European powers.

The three main colors of the Ethiopian flag now represent Pan-Africanism – several post-colonial states have adopted them

He invited those leading the fight against colonialism for training – including South African Nelson Mandela – who obtained an Ethiopian passport, which allowed him to travel to Africa in 1962.

Mandela later wrote of Ethiopia’s special place for him prior to the trip: “I felt I was going to visit my own genesis, unearth the roots of what made me an African.

3) Rastafarians venerate Emperor Haile Selassie

This stems from a quote in 1920 from the influential Jamaican black rights leader Marcus Garvey, who was the originator of the Back to Africa movement: “Look to Africa, when a black king is crowned, for the day deliverance is near. “

A decade later, when 38-year-old Ras Tafari (or Chief Tafari) was crowned Ethiopia’s Haile Selassie I, many in Jamaica saw this as prophecy come true, and the Rastafari movement was born.

Haile Selassie (left) has denied being immortal

Reggae legend Bob Marley was instrumental in spreading the Rasta message – and the lyrics to his song, War, quote the Emperor’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly in 1963 calling for world peace: “Until the philosophy that one race is superior and another inferior is finally and definitively discredited and abandoned… to this day, the African continent will not know peace.”

The title track of Marley’s Exodus, named by Time magazine as the 20th century album, reflects the desire of the Rastafarians to return to Africa, which millions were forced to leave during the transatlantic slave trade.

The Ethiopian emperor was greeted by tens of thousands of Rastafarians when he visited Jamaica in 1966

To this day, a small Rastafarian community lives in the Ethiopian town of Shashamene, 225 km (150 miles) south of Addis Ababa, on land granted by Selassie to blacks in the West who had supported him against Mussolini. .

Selassie, an Orthodox Christian, may not have been a Rastafarian believer, insisting he was not immortal, but Rastafarians still revere him as the lion of Judah.

This is a reference to the alleged lineage of Selassie, which Rastafarians and many Ethiopians believe dates back to the biblical King Solomon.

4) Welcome to the Ark of the Covenant

For many Ethiopians the sacred chest containing the two tablets with the Ten Commandments which according to the Bible were given to Moses by God is not lost – Indiana Jones from Hollywood it was enough to go to the city of Axum.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church says the ark is under constant surveillance on the grounds of the Church of Our Lady of Sion in Axum, where no one is allowed to see it.

Tradition has it that the church possesses this precious relic thanks to the Queen of Sheba, whose existence can be disputed by historians, but generally not by Ethiopians.

They believe that she traveled from Aksum to Jerusalem to visit King Solomon and learn more about his famous wisdom around 950 BC.

The story of his journey and his seduction by Solomon is detailed in the epic Kebra Nagast (Glory of the Kings) – an Ethiopian literary work written in Ge’ez in the 14th century.

It tells of how Makeda, the Queen of Sheba, gave birth to a son – Menelik (meaning Son of the Sage) – and how years later he traveled to Jerusalem to meet his father.

Solomon wanted him to stay and reign after his death, but accepted the young man’s wish to return home, sending him back with a contingent of Israelites – one of whom stole the ark, replacing the original with a false.

When Menelik found out, he agreed to keep it, believing it was God’s will that he remain in Ethiopia – and for Orthodox Christians in the country, it remains sacred and something that they are always ready for. to protect with their life.

This was evident last year when, during the conflict that erupted in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, Eritrean soldiers reportedly attempted to loot the Church of Our Lady of Sion following a horrific massacre.

A city official told the BBC as young people rushed to the site to protect the ark: “All the men and women fought them. They shot guns and killed some, but we are happy because we did not fail to protect our treasures. “

5) Welcoming the first Muslims outside Arabia

“If you were to go to Abyssinia, you will find a king who will not tolerate injustice,” the Prophet Muhammad reportedly told his followers when they were first persecuted in 7th century Mecca in Arabia. Saudi Arabia today.

One of the mausoleums of the historic al-Negashi mosque was damaged during the current conflict in Tigray

This was around the time the Prophet had just started his sermons, which proved to be so popular that he was seen as a threat by the city’s non-Muslim rulers.

Following his advice, a small group set out for the kingdom of Aksum, which then covered much of present-day Ethiopia and Eritrea, where they were indeed welcomed and allowed to practice their religion by the Christian monarch Armah – whose royal title in Ge ‘ez was Negus, or Negashi in Arabic.

The village of Negash, in what is today Tigray, is where these migrants are said to have settled and built what is considered by some to be Africa’s oldest mosque. Last year, the al-Negashi mosque was bombed during the fighting in Tigray.

Local Muslims believe that 15 followers of the Prophet are also buried in Negash.

In Islamic history, this move to Aksum became the first Hijra or migration.

Today, Muslims make up almost 34% of Ethiopia’s over 115 million people.