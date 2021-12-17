Ethiopia rejects proposed rights inquiry at UN Council session

Ambassador Zembe Kebede accuses the UN Human Rights Council of having been “hijacked” and used as “an instrument of political pressure”.

The United Nations says it continues to receive “credible information” that all parties to the brutal 13-month conflict in Ethiopia have committed serious human rights violations amid the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Speaking at a UN Human Rights Council session on Friday, Nada Al-Nashif, deputy head of rights, said the risk in Ethiopia “of increasing hatred, violence and discrimination is very high ”, which could lead to“ widespread violence, (with) major implications, not only for millions of people in Ethiopia, but also throughout the region ”.

The European Union, which has called for the largely virtual day-long session, is pushing alongside other members to launch an international investigation into abuses in the country since fighting between federal government forces and fighters in the northern Tigray region erupted in November 2020.

EU is expected to present draft resolution calling on Council to establish “an international commission of human rights experts on Ethiopia” to investigate a wide range of alleged violations and abuses by all parties to conflict.

The team of three experts should seek to “establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged violations and abuses, collect and preserve evidence, and identify those responsible”.

The Ethiopian government criticized the decision to hold the special session and urged countries to vote against the draft.

“We call on all members of the Council to … stand up against short-sighted interests and reject the politicization of human rights by rejecting this resolution,” Ambassador Zembe Kebede said, accusing the Geneva-based body of ‘to have been “hijacked” and used as “an instrument of political pressure”.

“My government will not cooperate with any mechanism that may be imposed on it because it is… a deliberate destabilization effort.

The spiraling conflict has left thousands of tens of thousands of people, displaced more than two million people and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine, according to UN estimates.

Ethnic Tigrayans across the country have reported being arbitrarily detained, while Tigray civilians have described gang rapes, man-made famines and mass expulsions.

Al-Nashif said between 5,000 and 7,000 people swept away by the new state of emergency were still detained, most of them Tigrayans. “Many are being held incommunicado or in unknown locations. This amounts to enforced disappearance and a very serious alarm. “

Tigrayan forces have also faced a growing number of allegations of abuses, including murder and rape, after waging fighting in neighboring Amhara and Afar regions in recent months.

A joint UN rights office investigation and Ethiopia’s human rights commission warned last month that war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed by all sides during the Tigray conflict.

Ethiopia’s government-created Human Rights Commission acknowledged in a statement this week that there was “added value” in encouraging the continuation of the joint investigation, but said the establishment of a new body “is repetitive, counterproductive to ongoing implementation processes, and in addition delays reparation for victims and survivors.”