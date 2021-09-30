Ethiopia plans to expel UN officials leading humanitarian response in Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya – Ethiopia on Thursday ordered the expulsion of seven top United Nations officials, two days after the UN aid chief warned northern Ethiopia was falling into starvation because the government was blocking aid deliveries to the region.
Among those on the deported list were officials coordinating aid deliveries and sounding the alarm on the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, the northern region which has been at war for nearly a year with the government. Ethiopian government.
At least five million people in Tigray are in urgent need of assistance, but only 606 trucks have been allowed into the region since July 12, bringing just a tenth of the supplies needed to avert catastrophic famine, said UN officials. Aid workers accuse Ethiopian officials of using harassment and obstruction to restrict the flow of aid in an area controlled by Tigrayan rebel forces.
Trucks full of food, medicine and fuel are stranded in the neighboring Afar region, without permission to travel. Ethiopian officials on Thursday forced 10 aid workers off a UN flight to Tigray, claiming they did not have the necessary papers, a senior aid official said. be identified to avoid retaliation.
In a statement giving UN officials 72 hours to leave, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry accused them to “interfere in the internal affairs of the country” and declared them “persona non grata”.
The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” by the announcement and expressed “full confidence” in the UN staff providing vital aid in Ethiopia.
Two weeks ago President Biden threatened to impose sanctions on Ethiopian officials and other belligerents in the Tigray conflict, unless they move towards negotiations and open humanitarian access to the region.
The deportation order appeared to be a provocative rebuke to the US threat by Nobel Peace Prize winner Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Stéphanie Tremblay, spokesperson for the UN in New York who presented Mr. Guterres’ reaction during the regular daily press briefing, said that discussions were underway between Ethiopian officials and the United Nations “at different levels. About the deportation order, which seemed to be an indication that it was not yet final.
Ethiopia has already expelled aid workers from two major agencies this summer when it suspended operations of the Dutch branch of Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council, accusing them of arming “rebel groups”.
Most of the officials targeted by the expulsion order on Thursday work for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Agency chief Martin Griffiths accused Ethiopia of mounting a “de facto blockade” of Tigray during a visit to the country this week.
“It’s man-made, it can be corrected by the act of government,” Griffiths said.
Food, fuel, medicine and cash are running out across Tigray, where the government has cut internet and phone services, closed banks and blocked fuel supplies. In a briefing published Thursday, the humanitarian affairs office said the blockade had led to skyrocketing food inflation, as the prices of some basic commodities rose 400% since June 28.
In interviews, several aid workers in Ethiopia said they feared the deportations would have a crippling effect on their ability to maneuver in the country and speak openly. Aid officials have refused to be identified to avoid retaliation from the Ethiopian authorities.
Rick Gladstone has contributed reporting from New York and Simon Marks from Nairobi, Kenya.
Source link