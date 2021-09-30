Ethiopia plans to expel UN officials leading humanitarian response in Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya – Ethiopia on Thursday ordered the expulsion of seven top United Nations officials, two days after the UN aid chief warned northern Ethiopia was falling into starvation because the government was blocking aid deliveries to the region.

Among those on the deported list were officials coordinating aid deliveries and sounding the alarm on the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, the northern region which has been at war for nearly a year with the government. Ethiopian government.

At least five million people in Tigray are in urgent need of assistance, but only 606 trucks have been allowed into the region since July 12, bringing just a tenth of the supplies needed to avert catastrophic famine, said UN officials. Aid workers accuse Ethiopian officials of using harassment and obstruction to restrict the flow of aid in an area controlled by Tigrayan rebel forces.

Trucks full of food, medicine and fuel are stranded in the neighboring Afar region, without permission to travel. Ethiopian officials on Thursday forced 10 aid workers off a UN flight to Tigray, claiming they did not have the necessary papers, a senior aid official said. be identified to avoid retaliation.