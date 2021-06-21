Ethiopia elections 2021: Abiy Ahmed facing the first vote in the midst of the war

Voters line up at a polling station in Beshasha, Ethiopia

Ethiopians vote in key elections amid mounting tensions and bloody conflict in the northern Tigray region.

This poll delayed by the pandemic is the first electoral test of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since coming to power in 2018.

But the vote was postponed in Tigray, where the army has been fighting a local force since November.

Insecurity and logistical problems have affected other parts of the country as well, so overall, there will be no voting in about a fifth of the constituencies.

The Tigray conflict sparked a humanitarian crisis, with 350,000 people live in famine conditions, according to a recent assessment.

Voting takes place in the capital, Addis Ababa, where BBC journalists saw long lines of voters. This is an area where Mr. Abiy should face a significant challenge and where the opposition has been successful in the past.

“I have come here to contribute to the elections which I believe could be an important step for democracy,” Demiss Beyene, who began to queue two hours before polling stations opened, told the BBC.

There were long lines to vote in some parts of the country

“Every vote has a value for a better future. So, all those who have the voter card must seize this opportunity because there is no room for regrets later,” said Abebe Sileshi, another voter. from Addis Ababa.

The general elections, the first since 2015, were originally scheduled for August 2020 but have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

According to the initial electoral calendar, the preliminary results of the constituencies must be announced within five days of the election, while the final certified results must be announced within 23 days.

Why are these elections so important?

Mr Abiy came to power in 2018 as a candidate for the then-ruling coalition, but he never faced the electorate.

He rose to the highest office following protests against the government dominated by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) and launched into the upheaval of the country.

The story continues

In the last election, the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition and its allies won all seats, but Mr. Abiy dissolved the coalition and created a new party – the Prosperity Party – in the aim to reduce ethnic divisions. The TPLF, however, did not join.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says poll will be Ethiopia’s “first attempt at free and fair elections”

Mr. Abiy will retain his post if the party wins a majority of the 547 seats in the National Assembly. He says the polls will be “the nation’s first attempt at free and fair elections.”

His reformist zeal won him the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, but a year later he led a military operation in his own country. He deployed troops to Tigray to oust the TPLF as the ruling party in the region after seizing military bases in what Mr. Abiy saw as an attempt to overthrow him.

This resulted in a conflict that killed thousands of people and led to massive famine and reports of famine in the region.

What does the opposition say?

More than 40 parties fielded candidates, according to Ethiopia’s National Election Commission, but most of them are regional parties.

Opposition parties have complained that a government crackdown on their representatives disrupted their plans to prepare for the elections.

More than 40 parties presented candidates, but most are regionally based. Some opposition parties boycott the vote

In some pivotal regions, such as Oromia, opposition parties boycott the elections.

The Oromo Liberation Front withdrew in March, alleging government intimidation.

The TPLF has been designated a terrorist organization. Some of its leaders have been arrested, while others are on the run or continue to lead a guerrilla war in Tigray.

The view from Abiy Ahmed’s constituency

Catherine Byaruhanga, BBC News, village of Beshasha, Ethiopia

Abiy Ahmed

In the valley between the hills, the local market in Beshasha village has been turned into a polling station for the day.

This is where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was born and raised.

He is extremely popular here – a son of the earth. The Prime Minister is featured on almost every campaign poster in his constituency.

But there are two candidates running against him here and they tell me that local officials harassed their supporters and made it difficult for them to campaign. Yet they are careful how much they criticize the Prime Minister.

Some of the country’s largest political parties boycotted the election citing acts of state intimidation. And some of Mr. Abiy’s biggest opponents on the national scene are in detention accused of trying to destabilize the country.

Despite the fact that 20% of constituencies will not vote today due to insecurity and logistical issues, the government maintains today’s vote and says it will truly reflect the will of the Ethiopians.

Learn more about the elections in Ethiopia:

Will the survey be free and fair?

Although run as a national contest, elections will not take place in around one-fifth of the country’s 547 constituencies, including 38 seats in Tigray and 64 others in Ethiopia.

Voting not taking place in war-torn region of Tigray

Most of the deferred votes are scheduled for September 6, but no date has yet been set for Tigray.

But officials say more than 37 million voters have registered to vote out of around 50 million potential voters.

In May, EU officials said they would not send an observer mission, accusing Ethiopia of not guaranteeing the independence of its team or of not allowing it to import equipment from communication.

Ethiopia responded by saying that external observers were “neither essential nor necessary to certify the credibility of an election.”

Will it be peaceful?

Ethnic violence has increased in several areas since Mr. Abiy came to power. It is feared that this will undermine the ballot.

In addition to Tigray, federal forces are fighting an insurgency in parts of Oromia and suppressing ethnic attacks in Amhara. In the western region of Benishangul-Gumuz, fighting over land and resources has claimed hundreds of lives since last year.

Mr. Abiy dismissed international concerns about the elections and insisted that the elections would be free and fair.

“When the whole world says we will fight on election day, we will teach them a lesson instead,” he told supporters at a rally last week.