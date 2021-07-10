Ethiopia election: Abiy Ahmed wins by large majority

Mr Abiy hailed the result as “historic” in a statement on Twitter

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the country’s delayed elections with an overwhelming majority, the electoral council said on Saturday.

The board said Mr. Abiy’s Prosperity Party won 410 of 436 seats, giving him another five-year term.

However, there will be a new election in 10 constituencies and a new count in three others.

No polls were held in the war-torn region of Tigray, where thousands of people live in conditions of famine.

Insecurity and logistical problems affected other regions as well, and a fifth of the country did not vote overall.

Another round of voting has been set for September 6 in these regions, but no date has been confirmed for Tigray.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abiy called the vote a “historically inclusive election” in a statement posted on Twitter.

However, there are concerns about the integrity of the election.

Opposition parties had complained that a government crackdown on their leaders had disrupted their election preparation plans.

Berhanu Nega said his party, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, lodged more than 200 complaints after observers in a number of areas were blocked by local officials and militiamen.

Further votes are expected to take place in September

The state-affiliated Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said there were “no serious or widespread human rights violations” at the stations it observed.

However, in a preliminary report, the EHRC said some constituencies had suffered “unreasonable arrests”, intimidation of voters and “harassment” from observers and journalists.

He also said he observed several killings in the days leading up to the vote in Oromia.

In May, the EU accused Ethiopia of failing to guarantee the independence of its election.

The pandemic-delayed election was Mr. Abiy’s first electoral test since taking office in 2018.

He cracked down on corruption, freed political prisoners, appointed more women to cabinet and made peace with neighboring Eritrea, following a 1998-2000 border war that left tens of thousands dead.

The story continues

He won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, but a year later led a military operation in his own country – deploying troops to the northern province of Tigray to oust the TPLF as the ruling party of the region after seizing military bases in what Mr. Abiy saw. as an attempt to overthrow him.

The conflict in Tigray has killed thousands of people and led to massive famine and reports of famine in the region.

On Saturday, for the first time in two weeks, the United Nations World Food Program began delivering aid to Tigray. Different parties to the conflict accuse each other of blocking much-needed shipments.

The UN said on Friday that humanitarian operations were constrained by the lack of essential services, including fuel, telecommunications and electricity.