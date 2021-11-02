World

Ethiopia declares nationwide state of emergency

The move comes after Tigray fighters said they captured two strategic towns in the Amhara region and considered marching on Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian cabinet has declared a nationwide state of emergency with immediate effect, according to state media.

Tuesday’s decision came after fighters in the northern Tigray region, who have been fighting federal government forces for a year, said they captured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha in the Amhara region, and reported that they had captured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha in the Amhara region. ‘they could advance on the capital, Addis Ababa. , more to the south. The government said the soldiers were still fighting for control.

Earlier today, authorities in Addis Ababa asked residents to register their weapons within the next two days and prepare to defend the city.

