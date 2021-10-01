Ethiopia: decision to expel UN staff could jeopardize aid operations

The engagement between the UN and the government continues after Ethiopian authorities on Thursday declared seven staff members of the organization personae non grata and ordered them to leave the country within 72 hours.

UN Head of Human Rights @mbachelet Deeply deplores Ethiopia’s decision to declare 7 UN officials – incl. one of us – as persona non grata. The @A is now engaging with the authorities in the hope that they will clarify and reconsider as this is not an acceptable situation. pic.twitter.com/0BsgOhMP8c – United Nations Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) October 1, 2021

The staff assigned were five members of the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, a representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, and a team leader from the United Nations human rights office, OHCHR.

In A declaration that day, the UN Secretary General António Guterres expressed shock at the announcement, claiming “All UN humanitarian operations are guided by the fundamental principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.

Millions in need

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for OCHA in Geneva, said the agency was also shocked and expected the decision to be “changed, or revised or changed in some way.”

OCHA is overseeing the emergency aid operation in northern Ethiopia, where conflict in the Tigray region has been raging for nearly a year.

“It is extremely important that the humanitarian operation continues – and it does,” Mr Laerke said, speaking to reporters on Friday.

Some 5.2 million people in Tigray are in urgent need of assistance, and the conflict has spread to two neighboring regions, he said, “which quickly means that the humanitarian needs are increasing, as well as the number of internally displaced persons ”.

Food insecurity is increasing

Humanitarians are also extremely concerned about food insecurity in Tigray. Mr Laerke said the number of people without access to adequate food supplies rose from five percent to 21 percent between June and September.

In addition, screenings have shown unprecedented levels of moderate malnutrition in pregnant and lactating women, while moderate acute malnutrition in children under five is around 18%, exceeding the global emergency threshold of 15%.

He added that the access and response was “not at all” at the level it should be. Only 11% of the trucks needed to deliver humanitarian aid have arrived in Tigray since mid-July.

Request for clarification

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet deplored the move, her office, OHCHR, said on Friday, while rejecting accusations of “interference”.

“We have had no indication from the government on the basis of such a decision concerning our colleague, and we insist on having clarification on the reasons why he took this measure,” he added. Spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters.

Commitment to serve

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called Ethiopia’s decision “regrettable and alarming”.

The agency has been in the country for more than six decades, working to advance and protect the rights of the most vulnerable children.

“As the humanitarian situation in the country deteriorates – children being the hardest hit – our work is more urgent than ever”, UNICEF said in A declaration Friday by expressing his full confidence in his teams on the ground.

“Our programs will continue. Our one and only priority is to support children who urgently need our help, wherever they are.