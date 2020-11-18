Ethiopia crisis: Tigray leader vows to continue fighting as government advances

Ethiopian forces have captured two towns in the northern Tigray region, where soldiers loyal to the local political party are fighting the central government.

The Tigray chief confirmed the losses but said it was a temporary setback and vowed to defeat the government.

The Ethiopian prime minister said his army was advancing on the Tigrayan capital Mekelle.

Hundreds of people are believed to have died in two weeks of clashes.

Verifying Tigray information is difficult due to a power failure on most communications.

The conflict is rooted in long-standing tensions between the powerful regional Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) party and Ethiopia’s central government.

When Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed postponed a national election due to coronavirus in June, tension escalated between the two groups. The TPLF views the central government as illegitimate, arguing that Mr. Abiy no longer has the mandate to run the country.

The government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base to steal weapons, which the TPLF denied. In response, Mr. Abiy ordered a military offensive, accusing the TPLF of treason.

What’s the latest?

Government forces seized the towns of Shire and Axum after a three-day deadline given by Prime Minister Abiy for Tigray’s forces to surrender, which expired on Tuesday.

TPLF chief Debretsion Gebremichael confirmed to a local television station on Wednesday that his soldiers had lost control of Shire and Axum, but called it a “temporary success” for the government and vowed to defeat the forces. by Mr. Abiy.

“The Tigray is now a hell for its enemies. The people of Tigray will never kneel,” the TPLF said in a statement, according to the Reuters news agency.

Ethiopian officials accused the TLPF of destroying four bridges near Tigray’s capital, Mekelle, but the group denied the allegations.

The prime minister hinted Tuesday that the fighting was drawing to a close, saying “the last critical act of law enforcement will be accomplished in the coming days.”

At least 27,000 people have fled the northern border into Sudan as the UN warns that a “large-scale humanitarian crisis” unfolds.

TPLF adviser Fesseha Tessema, a former Ethiopian diplomat, told the BBC civilian sites in Mekelle were being bombed by federal forces.

“[The people of Tigray] have done nothing wrong, they are in their own homes, churches, ”Fesseha said.

The federal government has denied targeting civilians and said the airstrikes targeted the Tigrayan army.

Buyers were absent after banks reopened in Mekelle, which was hit by airstrikes

Deadly airstrike strikes bustling city

By a BBC reporter in Mekelle

A deadly airstrike just before noon Tuesday killed two people and injured others in Mekelle, medics said. We do not yet know who made it.

I was on the street shortly after and saw an ambulance transporting people to the hospital. Witnesses told me that a young boy – one of the injured – died on arrival and three others are still under treatment.

Because the banks had reopened, people in the city were shopping at the time of the incident. There were other strikes in the city which did not claim any casualties but caused a lot of damage to the buildings.

I went outside to assess the situation and found houses with collapsed walls and roofs and destroyed bridges. Artillery created craters on key routes. Local people move into the affected areas, discussing the attacks and the damage.

How serious is the humanitarian crisis?

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said thousands of people had fled the fighting.

The agency was “ready to provide assistance to Tigray when access and security permitted,” spokesman Babar Baloch said.

Thousands of people living in Tigray have been forced to seek refuge in neighboring Sudan in recent days

“There may be massive displacement inside Tigray and that is of course a concern and we are trying to prepare in the best possible way,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Coordination Office. of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The UN fears that the number of people fleeing Ethiopia is only a fraction of those forced to leave their homes by the fighting, but for the moment, humanitarian agencies do not have access to the region du Tigray.

Regional powers in Kenya and Uganda have called for negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The Ethiopian government has ruled out talks with the TPLF, however.

How serious is the violence?

Human rights group Amnesty International said it has confirmed that “dozens, and possibly hundreds, of people have been stabbed or hacked to death” in the town of Mai-Kadra (May Cadera) Monday last week.

Mr. Abiy accused forces loyal to Tigray’s leadership of carrying out the massacres. The TPLF has denied any involvement, saying it will welcome an independent international investigation.

Ethiopia’s human rights commission said it would send a team to investigate.

Why are the government and the TPLF fighting?

The TPLF dominated Ethiopia’s military and political life for decades before Mr. Abiy took office in 2018 and pushed through major reforms.

Last year, Mr. Abiy dissolved the ruling coalition, made up of several ethnic-based regional parties, and merged them into a single national party, which the TPLF refused to join.

The feud escalated in September, when Tigray held a regional election, defying a nationwide ban on all polls imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Abiy responded by calling the vote illegal.

The Tigray administration sees Mr. Abiy’s reforms as an attempt to empower his central government and weaken regional states.

He also deplores what he calls the Prime Minister’s “unprincipled” friendship with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Fighting broke out after federal government accused Tigrayian forces of seizing military base

Mr. Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to restore peace with Eritrea.

The Prime Minister believes that TPLF officials are undermining his authority.