Ethiopia claims Tigray forces were defeated in Afar; The Tigrayans deny

Rival parties offer conflicting accounts of developments in the Afar region as the 10-month conflict in northern Ethiopia drags on.

The Ethiopian federal government said rival forces in the war-stricken Tigray region had been defeated in neighboring Afar region and withdrew, but Tigrayan forces said they had simply redeployed troops. troops in the neighboring region of Amhara for an offensive there.

“The TPLF force has left Afar,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Dina Mufti told reporters at a press conference in the capital, Addis Ababa, referring to the Popular Front. Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), which ruled Ethiopia for three decades but was in power in the northern region. celebration when fighting broke out in November 2020.

“According to military information, they were defeated and they left,” he said.

Tigrayan spokesman Getachew Reda, speaking to Reuters news agency via satellite phone from an undisclosed location, said the Ethiopian authorities had realized that now Tigray forces had withdrawn.

“We were not defeated. There was no fighting in Afar, so we carried out troop movements from there to the highlands of the neighboring region of Amhara, ”he said.

It was not immediately possible to verify either claim.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokesperson told a press conference in Addis Ababa that Tigray forces had been “routed” in the Afar region by the region’s army and militias, who, according to her, had closely collaborated and inflicted heavy losses on the Tigrayan forces.

“The Afar militia is working closely with the national defense forces and the TPLF has suffered many casualties in recent weeks,” Billene Seyoum said.

Getachew disputed the claim in a series of Twitter posts.

“#Abiy & Co are trying to make their followers believe that they are progressing on the battlefields in #Amhara and #Afar: they are not doing it,” he said, adding that “thousands of people are cleaned by our forces “daily.

“The fighting in the Amhara region is unfolding in a way that will ensure that #Abiy cannot lie,” he said.

Northern Ethiopia has been plagued by violence since last November, when Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, sent troops to Tigray, claiming the move was a response to attacks on camps in the army by the TPLF.

The TPLF, which dominated national politics until Abiy came to power in 2018, said federal forces and its allies launched a “coordinated attack” against him.

The 10-month war killed thousands of people and forced over two million people to flee their homes. There have been a myriad of reports of massacres and atrocities, including rape and extrajudicial killings, and hundreds of thousands of people suffering from starvation.

In July, after the TPLF recaptured the regional capital of Mekelle and recaptured most of Tigray, its forces advanced in Afar and Amhara regions, marking an expansion of the conflict into previously untouched areas.

Since then, the government estimates that around 450,000 people have fled the fighting in these two regions.

Abiy rejected early calls from high-level AU envoys for talks with the Tigrayan leadership, sticking to his line that the conflict is a limited operation of “law and order”.

On Thursday, Billene said Ethiopia was studying offers from neighboring countries to help facilitate a solution to the conflict.

“These efforts are viewed positively by the Ethiopian government and as an extension of goodwill, and they are under review. “