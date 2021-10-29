Ethereum cryptocurrency hits record high

Ether underpins the Ethereum affiliate network, the dominant blockchain used for thousands of decentralized applications.

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, hit a record high above $ 4,400 on Friday due to bullish sentiment surrounding the most widely used blockchain network.

Digital assets gained as much as 4.8% to $ 4,459.20, breaking the previous record of $ 4,379.62 in May. The token was trading around $ 4,387 at 2:41 p.m. in New York City. Other tokens, including Binance Coin and Solana, have rallied around. Ether is now worth more than $ 520 billion, according to data from CoinGecko.com.

Ether’s latest milestone comes as the digital token has far surpassed Bitcoin throughout this year with a six-fold increase amid growing institutional and retail investor interest in the space.

Ether underpins the Ethereum affiliate network, the dominant blockchain used for thousands of decentralized applications. The system received a new boost this week after a successful upgrade designed to make it faster and more energy efficient.

Ether futures soared to $ 12.5 billion, surpassing the May peak to a new high, according to Bybt data. Similar to Bitcoin, funding rates – or the cost of keeping a bullish bet open – have increased this month on online exchanges. On CME, the futures curve also steepened, a sign of optimism about the price path.

“On-chain activity metrics for Ethereum appear to have found support and are reaching multi-month highs,” Fundstrat digital asset strategists Sean Farrell and Will McEvoy said in a report Thursday. Metrics including transaction rate, new addresses and active addresses showed strong growth this month after experiencing declines in May, strategists said.

Meanwhile, some analysts have pointed to a link between the rise of the hugely popular Shiba Inu coin and the Ether record.

Ethereum’s EIP 1559 upgrade was implemented in August – and it burns off some of the fees paid to miners, reducing net emission based on network usage, said Sam Doctor, director of the strategy and head of research at BitOoda, a regulated crypto brokerage firm.

“So if Shiba Inu generates a lot of traffic, it increases network congestion and helps burn more ETH,” he said. “This slows down the net growth of ETH in circulation. A smaller supply of ETH combined with high network utilization has likely pushed up the price of Ether.

Bitcoin rose about 40% this month to a record high of almost $ 67,000 after the launch of the first bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund in the United States.