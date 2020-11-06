Eta moves through the Caribbean, leaving devastation in its wake

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras – As the remains of Hurricane Eta moved through Caribbean waters, Central American governments worked to count the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and floods who killed dozens from Guatemala to Panama.

It will be days before Eta’s real toll is known. Its torrential rains hit economies already strangled by the COVID-19 pandemic, took everything from those who had little, and exposed the shortcomings of governments unable to help their citizens.

In Guatemala, an army brigade reached a massive landslide on Friday morning in the central mountains, where about 150 homes were buried on Thursday. He did not immediately recover a body, but said more than 100 people were reported missing.