Eta moves through the Caribbean, leaving devastation in its wake
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras – As the remains of Hurricane Eta moved through Caribbean waters, Central American governments worked to count the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and floods who killed dozens from Guatemala to Panama.
It will be days before Eta’s real toll is known. Its torrential rains hit economies already strangled by the COVID-19 pandemic, took everything from those who had little, and exposed the shortcomings of governments unable to help their citizens.
In Guatemala, an army brigade reached a massive landslide on Friday morning in the central mountains, where about 150 homes were buried on Thursday. He did not immediately recover a body, but said more than 100 people were reported missing.
During a press conference, President Alejandro Giammattei said he believed there were at least 100 dead in the San Cristobal Verapaz area, but noted that the figure was not confirmed.
“The panorama is complicated in this area,” he said, stressing that rescuers had difficulty accessing the site.
A week of torrential storms caused by the storm marred crops, washed away bridges and flooded homes across Central America. Its slow, winding path north through Honduras pushed rivers onto their banks and into neighborhoods where families were forced to climb onto rooftops to await relief.
Francisco Argeñal, chief meteorologist at the Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic and Seismic Studies, said up to 8 inches of rain fell in just two days in some areas.
On Friday, the death toll in Honduras rose to at least 21 people.
“In the hours to come, we will begin to see, to our regret, dantesque scenes of people found dead” as the flood waters recede, said Marvin Aparicio, an official with the Honduran emergency management agency.
Forecasts show that Eta will strengthen to a tropical storm late Friday before closing in on the Cayman Islands on Saturday and crossing Cuba on Sunday. From there, it could reach Florida or possibly head to the US Gulf of Mexico coast, although the long-term path remains uncertain.
“Anything that comes out will take a while,” said Phil Klotzbach, hurricane researcher at Colorado State University. “I’m not convinced we’re done with Eta.”
