Eswatini Makes Progress on NDCs With Critical Partnership Support

MBABANE, Nov. 17 (IPS) – Barry de Maine, the manager of Green Cross Pharmacy, lost about $ 7,675 in stock when The Mall, Mbabane’s largest shopping center, was flooded in 2003. But when the flash floods struck again this year, he had already installed a flange to prevent water from entering. This is the best I can do under the circumstances, ?? De Maine told IPS, adding, “Otherwise, since we started flooding at The Mall (17 years ago) nothing has been done.

Besides the damage to the Mall’s stores, customers ?? the cars had to be towed because they were floating in the water.

While De Maine attributed the flooding to climate change, he said no one had hired him to discuss a long-term solution to what has become a frequent occurrence in the capital.

“I hear people talking about the floods but no one has ever offered anything. I’m ready to listen but more interested in the action, ?? said De Maine.

He is likely to see action because the southern African nation is determined to leave no one behind, as it renews its commitment to the Paris Agreement. The country made its first commitment to the Accord in 2015 when it submitted its Nationally determined contributions (NDC) to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

But early CDNs did not have an implementation plan, costing or tracking tool, which presented a challenge, the director of meteorology at the Ministry of Tourism and Environmental Affairs told IPS. (MTEA), Duduzile Nhlengethwa-Masina.

“We try to incorporate all of these elements as part of the review process to make sure we know who is supposed to do what and how much it takes, ?? she says.

As part of the Paris Agreement, countries are reviewing their NDCs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit the rise in global temperature and implement solutions to adapt to the effects of climate change, every five years.

Although Eswatini is one of the developing countries whose contribution to greenhouse gases is minimal, to 0.002% of global emissions by 2010, it suffers from severe climatic impacts such as droughts, hailstorms and floods. According to projections, around 26% of the population of Eswatini would face acute food insecurity between December 2018 and March 2019. Integrated classification of food security phases, low rainfall, late start of the agricultural season and prolonged drought periods are some of the reasons households could not meet their needs during the projected period.

Thanks to the support of Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP), an initiative of NDC partnership, 63 countries receive financial and technical assistance to submit improved NDCs and accelerate their implementation. Eswatini is one of them.

According to Dr Deepa Pullanikkatil, the CDN coordinator for Eswatini, eight partners ?? NDC partnership, The Climate Promise of the United Nations Development Program, the Common Market for East and Southern Africa, UN Environment, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the International for Renewable Energy and the World Resources Institute ?? support different activities in Eswatini’s CDN review process.

?? The NDC review process started in May 2020 and the country plans to submit the revised NDC by June 2021, ?? Pullanikkatil told IPS.

The NDC Partnership engaged 40 implementing partners under its Climate Action Enhancement Program (CAEP), which provided 63 countries with financial and technical assistance to submit improved NDCs and accelerate their implementation. . Courtesy: NDC Partnershi.

The MTEA and the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development (MEPD) are leading the process.

In its 2015 NDCs, the country committed to producing the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) by 2020, which will focus on building resilience in different sectors, including agriculture, water, biodiversity and ecosystems, among others.

For mitigation, the country has committed to focus on the energy sector ?? doubling the share of renewables in the national energy mix by 2030 compared to 2010 levels. Emphasis has also been placed on the transport sector to introduce commercial use of a 10% ethanol blend by 2030. The country has made greater progress in its commitment to replace ozone-depleting substances by phasing out HFCs, PFCs and SF6 gases.

Nhlengethwa-Masina said that while the country was able to implement many projects in the different sectors of the NDCs, some targets had not been met. For example, the country was unable to complete the NAP by 2020 but she hoped it would be ready by 2021.

?? As we submitted the NDCs, we also had conditionality statements, ?? She said, adding: “It was related to the fact that we are committed, but we can only achieve the goals if we receive the financial and technological support that we need, including capacity building.

Among the challenges of implementing the 2015 NDC, she cited inadequate investments, limited knowledge of NDCs, political inconsistency and limited involvement of non-state actors.

Rex Brown, a climate change advocate, noted that the private sector ?? Sugar cane, livestock and timber industries ?? is not engaged in the NDC process, but climate change has a huge impact on it.

“You can’t let the private sector fail, but if it continues to sink its head in the sand, it faces a blocked future, ?? Brown told IPS, adding: “It is not just NGOs and parastatals that need to engage in this process.

Nhlengethwa-Masina admitted to IPS the low participation of the private sector, adding that when invited to meetings only a handful of them attend and they are usually the same businessmen over and over again.

She said the NDC process will come up with strategies to stimulate private sector interest, as this is essential as the climate finance component focuses on it.

Speaking at the launch of the first CDN review last month, MTEA Principal Secretary John Hlophe said it was everyone’s duty to take action for the climate, regardless of the industry whose people were coming.

Hlophe, speaking to experts from the private sector, government and civil society organizations, said NDCs should be owned by the whole government. and the whole of society.

“We need to think deeply about how best to implement the NDCs once they have been revised, ?? said Hlophe

Hlophe reiterated the call for renewed efforts launched by Moses Vilakati, the MTEA minister, a week earlier to political leaders.

Vilakati said that to tackle complex challenges such as climate change, the country needs to bring together the best minds, technical and financial resources that support pragmatic action.

?? We can only do this if we join forces, ?? Vilakati said.

Vilakati said that developing viable climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies in the NDCs will help Eswatini achieve its national goals such as Vision 2022, its national development strategy and the COVID-19 economic recovery strategy because that all of these goals were threatened by climate change.

?? Improving CDNs also signals investment opportunities for public financial institutions and private investors to support, ?? Vilakati said.

MEPD Principal Secretary Bheki Bhembe said the 2019/20 National Development Plan ?? 2021/22 recognizes the challenge of climate change and is presented as a crucial focus for development planning.

It is for this reason that the Ministry has requested an economic advisor who will work closely with MTEA to strengthen the capacity of central agencies to integrate climate change into national development processes, ?? said Bhembe.

Bhembe thanked the NDC partnership for technical and financial support in the revision of the NDCs adding that this time the process has improved compared to 2015.