Essity Joins United Nations Foundation’s Expert Panel to Tackle Antimicrobial Resistance

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Hygiene and health firm Essity Expands its partnership with the United Nations Foundation (UN) by joining a cross-sectoral group that brings together business experts in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Essity is a global provider of hand hygiene and wound care solutions essential in the fight against antimicrobial resistance, one of the world’s greatest threats to public health that is expected to be responsible for 10 million deaths annually. in the world by 2050.1. Essity has been a partner of the United Nations Foundation since 2017.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, and other microorganisms change in such a way that drugs are ineffective, and infections persist in the body. The main causes of antimicrobial resistance are lack of safe drinking water and sanitation, inadequate infection prevention / control and misuse of antibiotics. World Health Organizations (WHO)2 describes reducing the incidence of infections through effective sanitation, hygiene and infection prevention as one of the key measures to combat AMR. Essity Research3 shows that 73% of the general public agree that AMR is a threat to global health and 47% are worried or very worried about AMR.

“To preserve vital antibiotics for current and future generations, we need to act globally. As a hygiene and health company with sales in 150 countries, Essity tackles problems where hygiene and health are part of the solution. Working together with the public sector and other businesses accelerates change with greater impact in the fight against AMR, ”says Magnus groth, President and CEO of Essity.

When it comes to fighting AMR, Essity’s expertise lies in improving hand hygiene solutions with its Tork® brand and infection prevention and management. With Cutimed brands® Sorbact® and Leukomed® Essity offers wound care dressings, which use an innovative approach to reduce the microbial load in wounds without the use of chemically active agents, which can help reduce the overuse of antibiotics.

“Essity’s expertise and experience in driving antimicrobial stewardship will be a major asset to this group of companies that will contribute to the policy and practice of United Nations-led efforts to combat resistance. to antimicrobials, ”says Kate dodson, Vice President, Global Health Strategy, United Nations Foundation, which hosts the intersectoral working group through its Business Council for the UN.

To learn more about how Essity combats AMR through infection prevention, please listen to the episode “Resist the Resistance“from the podcast series”Essential maintenance“.

The Cross-Sector Expert Working Group on Antimicrobial Resistance is the first of its kind to bring together leading companies in human health, agriculture, livestock, veterinary services, the financial sector and other industries that are implementing antimicrobial management and solutions in close collaboration with led global efforts.

WHO (2019) New report calls for urgent action to avert antimicrobial resistance crisis

WHO (2015) Global Plan of Action on Antimicrobial Resistance, World Health Organization

Essity (2020) Essential Initiative Survey 2020-2021, a global survey of the general public in 15 countries on daily hygiene and health behaviors, stigma and worries.

