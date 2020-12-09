Escaz: historic step towards the protection of human rights defenders in Latin America and the Caribbean

The Escazú Agreement is the first binding instrument of its kind in the world to include provisions on environmental defenders. Credit: David Paniagua / Amnesty International.

MEXICO, 09 Dec. (IPS) – The global health crisis that marked 2020 has not ended another pandemic raging in Latin America and the Caribbean: killings and attacks on environmental defenders.

While COVID-19 may have overshadowed the momentum created by young activists around the world around the climate emergency in 2019, their efforts – along with those of organizations and coalitions across the region – have resulted in a positive result in this of the most difficult years. : More than 11 countries have now ratified the Escazú agreement, which means that it will finally enter into force. However, 21 other countries in the region have not yet joined.

UN officials stressed that the pandemic should be seen as a wake-up call to reconsider our relationship with the environment rather than an excuse to halt progress towards protecting our planet. This is why the Escazú Accord is more important than ever.

In March 2018, the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean concluded the region’s first binding treaty to protect the rights of individuals and groups with regard to access to information, participation and justice in matters environment.

Graciela Martínez. Credit: Credit: Courtesy of the author.

Costa Rica and Chile were at the forefront of these negotiations with a view to its adoption. Costa Rica, however, is still in the process of ratifying the text, which is being tabled in its Legislative Assembly, and Chile has yet to sign it. The latter’s failure to do so is all the more surprising and contradictory as it has, in the past, been a leading international force in the field of environmental protection, even chairing the COP25.

The Escazú agreement is innovative, on the one hand because it is the first binding instrument of its kind in the world to include provisions on environmental defenders. The agreement recognizes the importance of the work of these people and obliges states to ensure their protection by establishing guidelines on the appropriate and effective measures that can be taken to ensure their ability to work safely.

These provisions respond to the hostile climate facing conservationists in Latin America and the Caribbean. Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras are among the most dangerous countries in the world to defend land, territory and environment, according to the last report by the international organization Global Witness.

It is no coincidence that virtually none of these countries have yet ratified the Escazú Accord (the Mexican Senate approved its ratification barely a month ago). Moreover, according to the same report, Honduras – which suffers the highest number of killings per capita of conservationists – has not even signed it.

Two other large countries which have not yet ratified it and where Amnesty International has documented attacks on people defending the land and the environment in recent years are Peru and Paraguay.

There are a number of cases that can be used to illustrate this background, some better known than others, but which we have all been working on in recent years.

Indigenous defender Lenca Berta Cáceres was assassinated in Honduras in 2016 because of her opposition to the Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam project. She was the coordinator of the Civic Council of Indigenous Popular Organizations of Honduras (COPINH).

Then there is the indigenous defender Rarámuri Julián Carrillo, assassinated two years ago in the Sierra Tarahumara, in northern Mexico, after expressing his opposition to a mining concession in the territory of his community because of its social impacts and environmental. Both families continue to seek justice.

There are others who are still alive but who are either in prison or displaced from their homes. In Guatemala, Bernardo Caal Xol, indigenous leader of the Q’eqchi ‘Mayan people and prisoner of conscience, has been unjustly imprisoned for more than two years for defending the rights of the communities of Santa María Cahabón, which were affected by the construction of the OXEC hydroelectric power station on the Oxec and Cahabón rivers.

Danelly Estupiñán, advocate for the rights of Afro-descendant communities in Colombia, was forced to leave her home after being threatened and harassed.

Almost all of these people have benefited from some form of protection measures in their respective countries, but these have failed to address the structural causes of the violence they face. It is no coincidence that all these individuals come from the different cultural backgrounds that make up the diversity of Latin America and the Caribbean.

It is precisely this diversity that the Escazú Agreement recognizes and, although it does not explicitly refer to the right to free, prior and informed consultation as recognized in Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization ( ILO), the two instruments are clearly complementary.

This point is really important because behind many of these socio-environmental conflicts lie a lack of information and inclusion in the decision-making process on the part of those affected and a lack of effective mechanisms to access justice.

This is particularly evident in the case of indigenous and tribal peoples, whose exclusion is historic. The right to access information on environmental issues, key to the Escazú Accord, is part of the informed consent of indigenous and tribal peoples, as is effective participation through legitimate representation and incorporation. and the facilitation of traditional methods of decision making.

Of the 33 countries in the region, 24 have already signed the Escazú Agreement and 12 have ratified it. Argentina and Mexico still have deposit the instrument with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) to make it official. Once one of them does, the agreement will go into effect 90 days later.

Countries that have not yet ratified it can continue the process. The signature deposit period ended on September 26, but the nine countries that have not yet signed can now join the agreement.

There is still a long way to go before even considering what the implementation of the Escazú agreement will mean for each country. But today, on the 22nd anniversary of the Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, when the International Day of Human Rights Defenders is commemorated, Latin America and the Caribbean can celebrate the fact that the region has taken a historic step this year and, unless there are any last minute surprises, will soon finally have an instrument in response to at least one of the region’s pandemics.

Graciela martinez is Amnesty International’s activist for human rights defenders in the Americas