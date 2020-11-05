ES Reddy, who led UN efforts against apartheid, dies at 96

He also lobbied relentlessly for the release of Nelson Mandela, the jailed anti-apartheid leader who was finally released in 1990 and then elected South Africa’s first black head of state four years later.

“No one at the United Nations has done more than him to denounce the injustices of apartheid and the illegality of the South African regime”, Sean MacBride, former UN commissioner for Namibia and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said of Mr Reddy in 1985.

In one Interview 2004 for the book “No Easy Victories” (2007), Mr. Reddy, influenced by Gandhi’s strategy of nonviolent resistance to British colonial rulers in India, explained the genesis of his interest in South Africa:

“I was already interested in the anti-apartheid movement in the 1940s, when the struggle in South Africa took on new forms and Indians and Africans cooperated in the struggle. During World War II, the United States and Great Britain spoke of four freedoms in the Atlantic Charter, but these freedoms did not apply to India or South Africa.

The vast pool of Indian contract workers who immigrated to South Africa from the late 19th century onward had found common ground with black citizens as an oppressed minority. India was among the first countries to join what has become an international movement to isolate South Africa through trade and cultural boycotts, and to exert economic leverage by putting pressure on businesses, universities, foundations and pension funds around the world to divest themselves of their stakes in South African companies.