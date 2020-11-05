ES Reddy, who led UN efforts against apartheid, dies at 96
ES Reddy, an India-born Gandhi sidekick who led the United Nations efforts to end apartheid in South Africa, died Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was 96 years old.
His death was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who praised “Mr. Reddy’s commitment to human rights” and his embodiment of “social solidarity”.
From 1963 to 1984, Mr. Reddy oversaw UN efforts against apartheid as Principal Secretary of the Special Committee Against Apartheid, and then as Director of the Center against Apartheid.
He campaigned for boycotts and other economic sanctions against South Africa’s white government, which has separated and oppressed blacks and subordinated the country’s large immigrant population of India.
He also lobbied relentlessly for the release of Nelson Mandela, the jailed anti-apartheid leader who was finally released in 1990 and then elected South Africa’s first black head of state four years later.
“No one at the United Nations has done more than him to denounce the injustices of apartheid and the illegality of the South African regime”, Sean MacBride, former UN commissioner for Namibia and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said of Mr Reddy in 1985.
In one Interview 2004 for the book “No Easy Victories” (2007), Mr. Reddy, influenced by Gandhi’s strategy of nonviolent resistance to British colonial rulers in India, explained the genesis of his interest in South Africa:
“I was already interested in the anti-apartheid movement in the 1940s, when the struggle in South Africa took on new forms and Indians and Africans cooperated in the struggle. During World War II, the United States and Great Britain spoke of four freedoms in the Atlantic Charter, but these freedoms did not apply to India or South Africa.
The vast pool of Indian contract workers who immigrated to South Africa from the late 19th century onward had found common ground with black citizens as an oppressed minority. India was among the first countries to join what has become an international movement to isolate South Africa through trade and cultural boycotts, and to exert economic leverage by putting pressure on businesses, universities, foundations and pension funds around the world to divest themselves of their stakes in South African companies.
Mr. Reddy embraced this effort.
“He had to face many obstacles and antagonisms, coming mainly from the Western powers,” said Mr. MacBride, “but he had the skill, courage and determination to overcome the systematic open and secret opposition to the liberation of the people of the South. Africa.”
Enuga Sreenivasulu Reddy was born on July 1, 1925 in Pallapatti, a village in southern India about 90 miles north of Madras. His father, EV Narasa Reddy, ran a mining company that exported mica. His mother was a housewife.
His father was jailed for participating in Gandhi’s protest campaigns, and his mother sold her jewelry to raise funds for Gandhi’s efforts on behalf of India’s lowest caste, the so-called untouchables. Enuga himself went on strike as a high school student.
After graduating from the University of Madras in 1943, he intended to obtain a graduate degree in chemical engineering in Illinois, but the shortage of ships immediately after World War II delayed his arrival. in the United States until the middle of the semester.
When he finally arrived, in New York, he decided to stay in the city, deciding he could better keep abreast of events in India from there. Forgetting much of the mathematics he had learned as an undergraduate engineering student by then, he switched to political science and received his master’s degree in political science from New York University in 1948. He continued his studies at Columbia University.
He married Nilufer Mizanoglu, a translator of the poet Nazim Hikmet. She survives him, along with their daughters, Mina Reddy and Leyla Tegmo-Reddy; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Completely broken after a two-month internship at the United Nations, Mr. Reddy was hired by the then fledgling United Nations in 1949 to conduct research as a political affairs officer.
In the late 1940s he became active in the African Business Council, a group led by Paul Robeson and WEB Du Bois. It first attracted general progressive support but faded away after the government declared it a subversive organization in 1953 because some of its leaders had Communist ties.
By then India had won its freedom from the British for a time, said Mr Reddy, which should have been the beginning of the end of colonialism.
“I felt like I wasn’t doing enough,” he said in the 2004 interview. “I didn’t sacrifice enough for the freedom of India, so I should compensate by doing what I can for the rest of the colonies. ” When he joined the UN, he added, “that feeling was on my mind.
After retiring in 1985, while holding the title of Deputy Secretary General, Mr. Reddy wrote stories about the black liberation and anti-apartheid movements and the links between India and South Africa. South.
He was awarded the Joliot-Curie Medal from the World Peace Council in 1982. In 2013, he received the Order of Companions of OR Tambo from the South African government, an honor named in honor of the former president of the African National Congress in exile.
When Mr. Reddy celebrated his 96th birthday last July, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, a South African organization opposed to racism and corruption, praised him for a lifetime of “working tirelessly to support the liberation movement” and “forging an unshakeable bond between South Africa and his country native, India ”.
Source link