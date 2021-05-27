Eric Carle, author of Very Hungry Caterpillar, dies aged 91

Carle described the children’s classic, which has sold over 50 million copies worldwide, as a “book of hope.”

Eric Carle, the best-known acclaimed author and illustrator for children’s classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died aged 91, according to a statement from his editor shared on his official Instagram account.

The book, first published in 1969, features a caterpillar that weaves its way through many different foods over the course of a week before finally becoming a beautiful butterfly.

With its distinctive illustrations and subtle educational concepts, the book has sold over 50 million copies worldwide and has been translated into over 60 languages.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on May 23 at the age of 91,” wrote the publisher Penguin Kids in the released statement. on Twitter.

The Washington Post newspaper said the author died at his home in Northampton, Massachusetts on Sunday.

“When asked why he thinks the Very Hungry Caterpillar has remained popular for so long, Carle said: ‘I think this is a book of hope. Children need hope. You, insignificant little caterpillar, can become a beautiful butterfly and fly the world with your skill, ”the statement read on its official Instagram account.

“Thank you, Eric Carle, for sharing your great talent with so many generations of young readers,” he added.

It is with a heavy heart that we share that Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on May 23 at the age of 91. Thank you for sharing your great talent with generations of young readers. #RememberingEricCarle pic.twitter.com/wc3srDQr5m – Penguin children (@penguinkids) May 26, 2021

Tributes to the author have poured in on social media, including from the rich and famous.

“Eric Carle is dead – but he left us the unforgettable Hungry Caterpillar, Brown Bear, Brown Bear – books that I read to my children and now my grandchildren,” actress Mia Farrow tweeted. “Loving thoughts with his family and a lot of gratitude for Mr. Carle.”

Carle has published over 70 titles, distinguished by their colorful illustrations, including Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See ?, The Grouchy Ladybug and Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me.

In addition to his work as a children’s author, Carle was a recognized artist and designer.

Carle has published over 70 books and was also a recognized designer and artist [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

At 87, he embarked on a series of cardboard and abstract collages, made from recycled materials representing angels, which he dedicated to the artist Paul Klee.

Carle’s website posted a drawing and poem in tribute to the author:

In the light of the moon

hang on to a lucky star,

a rainbow painter

now travel through the night sky