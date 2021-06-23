Eric Adams tops New York mayor’s primary – so far

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain who put public safety at the center of his campaign for mayor of New York City, led a group of 13 Democratic primary candidates Tuesday, although the outcome will likely not be known for weeks.

With 90 percent of the in-person votes counted, Adams was chosen as the first choice on 31 percent of the ballots. But with at least 87,000 postal ballots to process and a new priority voting system in place, final results are not expected until mid-July at the earliest.

Addressing cheering fans, Adams admitted that he had yet to win and that in the new system there were still several rounds of counting left.

“We know there are going to be two and three and four,” he said. “But there is something else we do know. We know New York City said, “Our top pick is Eric Adams. “

The prioritization system, approved for use in New York’s 2019 referendum primary and special elections, allowed voters to rank up to five candidates on their ballot.

The race appeared to have shrunk to three candidates, all vying for the chance to lead the country’s most populous city in its difficult recovery of Coronavirus pandemic. Maya Wiley, the former MSNBC analyst and civil rights lawyer who became the leading Liberal candidate, was in second place with 22%. Kathryn Garcia, a former sanitation chief who campaigned as a seasoned technocrat, was at 20 percent.

A still hoarse Wiley acknowledged the uncertainty of the race in a speech later. “What we are celebrating today is that we have a way,” she said.

Garcia told his supporters: “I know we won’t know much more tonight, so I want to thank everyone who is here and everyone who has been a part of this trip.”

The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic contest to succeed limited-term mayor Bill de Blasio will be a big favorite in the November general election, given the city’s strongly Democratic orientation.

In the Republican primary, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa defeated businessman Fernando Mateo. Placement voting was not a factor as there were only two candidates in the race.

Tuesday’s Democratic results were enough to force a concession from entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, far in fourth place.

Several running candidates have the potential to make history if elected. The city could have its first female mayor, or its second black mayor, depending on who comes out on top.

Voters also chose from eight Democratic candidates, including Iranian-American Tali Farhadian Weinstein and Palestinian-American Tahanie Aboushi, who were seeking to replace retired Manhattan prosecutor Cyrus Vance Jr.

A winner has yet to be called as State Attorney Alvin Bragg maintains a slight lead over former Federal Attorney Farhadian Weinstein with thousands of votes to count. Aboushi came third with 11 percent of the vote.

The candidate, who will be virtually guaranteed to win the general election in November, would inherit the criminal investigation in the business empire of former President Donald Trump.

Rising crime a key problem

New York’s next mayor will face major challenges, including wealth inequality, police accountability, lack of affordable housing and a struggling tourism industry.

But worry about a increased shootings during the pandemic has dominated the mayoral campaign in recent months, even as candidates grappled with demands from the left for more police reform.

As a former officer but spent his career fighting racism within the department, Adams has perhaps benefited the most from the police debate.

He denounced the “fund the policeAnd offered to reinstate a disbanded plainclothes unit to focus on removing illegal guns from the streets.

The main moderate candidates – Adams, Garcia and Yang – all called for an increase in police resources.

Wiley, on the other hand, proposed to cut $ 1 billion from the New York City Police Department’s nearly $ 6 billion budget, redirecting funding to other services, such as mental health counseling.

The election result could help show where Democratic voters stand on the issue of crime ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The main contest is the city’s first mayoral campaign to use choice voting, in which voters can rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

Besides Adams, Garcia, Wiley and Yang, other contenders for the Democratic contest included City Comptroller Scott Stringer, former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan, former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire and non-profit executive. lucrative Dianne Morales.

Tuesday’s results reflected only the top picks of voters who voted in person.

The tabulation of the votes is then done by computerized rounds, the person in last place being eliminated in each round, and the ballots cast for this person being redistributed to the surviving candidates according to the classification of the voters. This process continues until there are only two candidates left. Whoever has the most votes wins.

It is only on June 29 that the Election Council will count these votes using the new system. He will not include any postal ballots in his analysis until July 6, which makes any tally before that date potentially unreliable.

Among the votes counted on election night, Adams was following Garcia and Wiley as voters entered their second, third and fourth choices in the choice-voting system.