Erdogan: YPG attacks on Turkish targets are ‘last straw’

The Turkish president reports a new military operation in Syria, accusing Kurdish fighters of an attack that killed two police officers and rocket attacks in the south of the country.

Turkey is determined to eliminate threats from northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Monday, saying that an attack by Kurdish fighters that killed two Turkish policemen was “the last straw”.

Police officers were killed on Sunday in a missile attack in the Azaz region of northern Syria, which Turkey says was launched by the Armed People’s Protection Units (YPG), according to the ministry of the Interior.

“We no longer have any patience with certain regions of Syria which have the quality of being the source of attacks against our country,” Erdogan said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting .

“We are determined to eliminate the threats coming from here either with the forces active there or by our own means,” he added.

Meanwhile, projectiles that landed in two separate areas caused explosions in Gaziantep province in southern Turkey, across the border from the Syrian town of Jarablus, the governor’s office said. .

A third landed in Jarablus and was reportedly launched from an area controlled by the YPG, the US-backed Kurdish fighters Ankara considers a “terrorist” organization.

“The latest attack on our police and the harassment targeting our soil is the last straw,” Erdogan said.

Multiple attacks

Azaz and Jarablus have been under the control of Turkish-backed rebels since Ankara’s first foray into Syria in 2016, in an operation that aimed to drive ISIL fighters and Syro-Kurdish YPG members from its border with Syria.

Ankara launched two other cross-border operations in Syria against the YPG, one of which targeted the Afrin region in 2018.

A car bomb too kill at least four people and injured six others in Afrin on Monday, according to local sources.

Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the forbidden Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), who are waging a deadly fight against the Turkish state that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s.

But Washington has partnered with the YPG to fight ISIS in Syria, pushing back furious criticism from Turkey. The militia remains a sore point in Erdogan’s difficult relationship with US President Joe Biden.

The conflict in Syria has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives since it began in 2011 with the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests.