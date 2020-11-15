World
Erdogan visits northern Cyprus and calls for two-state solution for island – Times of India
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for a “two-state” solution to Cyprus during a visit on Sunday to the separatist Turkish Cypriot north of the island, prompting a rebuke from the internationally recognized government in the south.
Erdogan also said turkey and Northern Cyprus would no longer tolerate what he called “games of diplomacy” in an international dispute over rights to offshore resources in the eastern Mediterranean.
Cyprus has been divided along ethnic lines since a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Only Ankara recognizes Northern Cyprus as an independent state and has no diplomatic relations with the government of Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union.
“Our priority is to ensure a just, lasting and lasting solution” in Cyprus which guarantees security and legal rights for Turkish Cypriots, Erdogan told an audience after his arrival.
“A two-state solution must be negotiated on the basis of sovereign equality,” he added.
The UN-brokered peace talks on Cyprus collapsed in 2017.
Erdogan was on a visit to northern Cyprus after Ersin Tatar, who also supports a two-state solution, won last month’s presidential election. Tatar’s predecessor had supported the reunification of the island.
Cyprus called Erdogan’s visit “provocative and illegal”.
“Ankara has absolutely no respect for international law, European principles and values and its obligations to the EU,” the Cypriot presidency said in a statement.
Erdogan then traveled to Varosha, a fenced and abandoned seaside town in no man’s land since 1974.
Ankara supported the partial reopening of Varosha just ahead of last month’s elections in a move criticized by the United States, Greece and the Greek Cypriots.
Turkey has increasingly developed its military might in the region, notably by supporting Azerbaijan in his renewed conflict with Armenia over the past few weeks.
Erdogan alluded to Turkey’s dispute with EU members Greece and Cyprus, and with other neighbors over territorial waters in the eastern Mediterranean.
The EU has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey next month for illegal exploration at sea.
“Neither we nor northern Cyprus can tolerate games of diplomacy (in the region),” Erdogan said.
He added that Tatar would soon travel to Azerbaijan – which does not recognize northern Cyprus – to “improve the situation”, without giving further details.
Tatar has backed Erdogan’s calls for a two-state solution and offshore rights.
