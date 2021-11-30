Erdogan says Turkey’s interest rates will continue to fall

Cheaper cash will boost manufacturing, create jobs and slow inflation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a TV interview. The pound extended its losses after his remarks, falling as much as 8.1% against the US dollar.

Turkey’s interest rates will continue to fall, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, arguing for an economy freed from dependence on short-term foreign liquidity and transformed into an economy that thrives on local production and exports.

The cheaper silver will boost the manufacturing sector, create jobs and slow consumer inflation, currently at four times the official 5% target, and the currency will eventually strengthen, Erdogan said in an interview with the public television channel TRT Tuesday.

Turkey will not try to attract capital flows that leave its economy at the mercy of “hot money,” or investments that can be quickly withdrawn, Erdogan said. His promises put Turkey’s central bank in an awkward position after monetary policy makers announced they would assess the end of interest rate cuts as early as December. Despite this, the Turkish lira has lost almost 28% of its value since the bank started its current easing cycle in September and cut the benchmark rate by 4 percentage points to 15%.

“Our country is now on the verge of breaking this vicious cycle, and there is no turning back from here,” Erdogan said.

The pound extended its losses after Erdogan’s remarks, falling as much as 8.1% against the US dollar. It was trading down 6.4% to 13.7058 per US dollar at 11:07 pm in Istanbul.

Price shocks

Erdogan unveiled his most recent policy stance just over a week ago, pushing for lower interest rates to spur growth and rekindle his declining popularity ahead of the 2023 vote.

Pushing for lower borrowing costs is nothing new for the Turkish president, whose proposition that cheaper money slows inflation challenges the mainstream economy. Stimulating pre-election credit-fueled growth has worked for him in the past.

The cumulative impact of this policy, the increase in income inequality and the damage caused by Covid mean that the potential social costs are much greater this time around. Price shocks resulting from the free fall of the lira make life more expensive in the country of 84 million people.

Continuing old policies based on “false” premises would only exacerbate these problems, Erdogan said.

“The high interest rate policy imposed on us is not a new phenomenon,” he said. “It is a model that destroys domestic production and makes structural inflation permanent by increasing production costs. We are ending this spiral.

The government is working on two support programs aimed at creating 50,000 new jobs to mitigate short-term volatilities, the Turkish leader said.

Private companies will get 50 billion lire ($ 3.7 billion) in new loans under one of the programs supported by the Credit Guarantee Fund. Interest rates on loans will be up to 7 percentage points below market levels, contributing to an estimated 10% growth in Turkey’s gross domestic product this year, Erdogan said.