Erdogan opens historic mosque in Taksim Square in Istanbul

Istanbul, Turkey – Thousands of worshipers gathered in Istanbul’s central Taksim Square on Friday to mark President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s inauguration of an imposing and controversial new mosque.

The opening responded to a long-standing ambition of various governments since the 1950s to build a Muslim place of worship in the square, often seen as a symbol of secularism from Turkey’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The inauguration also coincided with the anniversary of the massive anti-government protests, which began in nearby Gezi Park on May 28, 2013, due to government building plans.

Screens in the square showed the first prayers at the mosque, which overlooks a bronze and marble statue of Atatürk, while worshipers sat on disposable paper prayer rugs.

As municipality workers handed out masks and disinfectants, there was little social distancing among the crowds – even though Turkey recently emerged from its toughest COVID-19 lockdown to date.

Erdogan’s arrival was greeted with applause as he waved to the crowd before heading inside.

People watch President Erdogan on large screens during the inauguration of the mosque [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

“We have been waiting for this mosque for a very long time,” Mehmet Ali Karahacioglu, 68, told Al Jazeera.

“No one was able to do it – only Erdogan. He’s a special man to me. Taksim Square has a very nice view right now – I wish they could have built this mosque there. 50 years ago, ”he said.

In a speech, Erdogan said he hoped he would “light up our city like an oil lamp for centuries to come.”

Thousands of people attended the inauguration [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

Taksim is the focal point of life on the European side of Istanbul – it’s connected to the main shopping street, Istiklal, and usually teeming with shoppers, tourists, workers, and partiers.

The area was home to Istanbul’s religious and ethnic minorities during Ottoman times and there are several churches nearby, including the city’s largest Greek Orthodox church, but a few large mosques.

“We didn’t have enough mosques here, so that’s good,” said Canan Kurtoglu, 53, who attended prayers and works for the contractor who built the doors to the mosque.

For critics, however, the new 28-meter-wide dome and two towering minarets tower over the square as an effort by Erdogan, including the Justice and Development (AK) party in power since 2002, to impose a religious and conservative regime. domination over the territory.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said on Twitter that “attending the symbolic large mosques in his hometown… Erdogan seems determined to leave his indelible mark on Turkey “.

Attending large, symbolic mosques in his hometown – which already has 3 “Erdogan” mosques, including the new Taksim Mosque overlooking and reshaping Istanbul’s central Taksim Square – Erdogan seems determined to leave his indelible mark on Turkey. #SultaninAutumn https://t.co/ThppVh9yH7 – Soner Cagaptay (@SonerCagaptay) May 28, 2021

Events at Gezi Park

Erdogan has pushed for the establishment of a mosque in the area since he was mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s, however, the plans were thwarted by a military intervention in 1997 that overthrew the country’s Islamist government, and by a series of legal and public battles.

In a speech that followed the inaugural prayers, Erdogan blamed Gezi’s protests for the mosque project not going through sooner, calling it “the moment when these terrorists rose up against us.”

Gezi’s protests were sparked by Erdogan’s plan to build a shopping center designed like the Ottoman-era barracks on a rare green space in the region, but a brutal police response saw it spread through the whole country in turmoil that lasted for months.

Construction of the mosque finally began in 2017. The new mosque with a capacity of 2,250 would also contain an exhibition hall, library, soup kitchen and parking lot.

It is the third major religious monument to be established in the city recently by Erdogan.

The huge Camlica Mosque overlooking the Asian side of the city was inaugurated in March 2019.

The 1,400-year-old Hagia Sophia, which was originally a church before becoming a mosque under the Ottomans and then a museum under Atatürk, was converted into a mosque last year.

Canan Kurtoglu poses for a photo in Taksim Square [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

Across the square from the mosque was the Atatürk Cultural Center, a 1960s building that Gezi protesters hung with banners in 2013 but was demolished in 2019.

The building is now replaced by a new Atatürk Cultural Center which will house an opera house, as well as exhibition halls, cafes and restaurants.

“Erdogan just made this mosque for political reasons,” said Can Aksoy, 40, an actor who grew up and lives in the area.

“He built it right outside the cultural center, just to show off his power because he can.”

Women attend the inauguration of Taksim Mosque [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]