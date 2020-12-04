World
Erdogan hopes France gets rid of President Macron – Times of India
ISTANBUL: Turkish President renewed his vitriolic attacks against French President Emmanuel Macron, saying he hopes France will get rid of him soon.
Speaking after Friday prayers at Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Macron a “problem” for France, which he said was going through a dangerous period under his leadership.
“My wish is for France to get rid of Macron’s problem as quickly as possible,” Erdogan said. Otherwise, Erdogan said, France would not be able to overcome the Yellow Vests protest movement against social injustice in the country.
Erdogan also said that France had lost its credibility as an intermediary for the Minsk group, which was created in the 1990s to encourage a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. France took the party Armenia in this conflict, and Turkey with Azerbaijan.
Erdogan’s comments fit into the harsh rhetoric of the two leaders.
Macron tried to avoid further escalation on Friday, calling for “respect” after Erdogan’s attack and deflecting a question on the dispute. The French leader also told Brut, a news site, that Erdogan was restricting the freedom of the Turks. people.
Relations have been strained over a host of issues, including what Erdogan calls French Islamopohobia, energy conflicts in the eastern Mediterranean and Libya.
In October, Erdogan said Macron needed a head exam for defending the Prophet Muhammad cartoons.
At the time, the French authorities denounced the Turkish “propaganda” against France and Paris recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations.
The French presidency responded to Erdogan’s comments in October with unusually strong language: “Excess and rudeness are not a method” and “we do not accept insults”, and called for changes in the Erdogan’s “dangerous” policy.
Speaking after Friday prayers at Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Macron a “problem” for France, which he said was going through a dangerous period under his leadership.
“My wish is for France to get rid of Macron’s problem as quickly as possible,” Erdogan said. Otherwise, Erdogan said, France would not be able to overcome the Yellow Vests protest movement against social injustice in the country.
Erdogan also said that France had lost its credibility as an intermediary for the Minsk group, which was created in the 1990s to encourage a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. France took the party Armenia in this conflict, and Turkey with Azerbaijan.
Erdogan’s comments fit into the harsh rhetoric of the two leaders.
Macron tried to avoid further escalation on Friday, calling for “respect” after Erdogan’s attack and deflecting a question on the dispute. The French leader also told Brut, a news site, that Erdogan was restricting the freedom of the Turks. people.
Relations have been strained over a host of issues, including what Erdogan calls French Islamopohobia, energy conflicts in the eastern Mediterranean and Libya.
In October, Erdogan said Macron needed a head exam for defending the Prophet Muhammad cartoons.
At the time, the French authorities denounced the Turkish “propaganda” against France and Paris recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations.
The French presidency responded to Erdogan’s comments in October with unusually strong language: “Excess and rudeness are not a method” and “we do not accept insults”, and called for changes in the Erdogan’s “dangerous” policy.
Source link