Erdogan calls for US support for Turkey to protect Kabul airport

Turkey could manage the airport in the Afghan capital if the United States meets the logistics and funding requirements, President Erdogan said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the United States to fulfill “conditions”, including financial, logistical and diplomatic support, so that Turkey can manage and keep Kabul airport after the withdrawal of other foreign troops from ‘Afghanistan.

Turkey has offered to deploy troops to the airport after NATO’s full withdrawal and has been in talks with the United States for several weeks.

Erdogan and US President Joe Biden discussed the issue during their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June.

The Taliban, who gained ground with the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces, warned Turkey against this.

Erdogan, speaking in a televised address from northern Cyprus on Tuesday, admitted the Taliban had reservations but said Turkey would carry out the mission nonetheless as long as the United States, a NATO partner, responded to three specific Turkish requirements.

The conditions are American support in diplomatic relations, handing over of logistics facilities, and financial and administrative support.

“If these conditions could be met, we plan to take over the management of the Kabul airport,” he said.

“There will be serious financial and administrative difficulties … (the United States) will provide the necessary support to Turkey in this regard as well,” Erdogan added, after attending morning prayers during the Muslim holiday of Eid al. -Adha.

Turkey hopes the airport mission will help ease U.S. relations which are strained on several fronts, including its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses.

“The Taliban, who have had talks with America, should be able to discuss these issues with Turkey more comfortably,” Erdogan said, adding that he believed an agreement could be reached.

Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar said securing the operation of Kabul airport is vital as it is the only gateway for the international community.

“Turkey wants to remain international because it is afraid of being left behind once the international community is out of the country and having a confrontation with the Taliban,” he said, speaking from Istanbul.

Serdar said that by playing such an active role as a peacebuilding country in Afghanistan, Turkey hopes to improve its relations with the United States and the European Union.

“Erdogan also said he would like to have direct talks with the Taliban regarding Kabul airport, so in that sense – if direct talks start soon – then it would not come as a surprise to the world,” Serdar added. .

“Reprehensible plan”

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996-2001 and fought for 20 years to expel foreign forces, overthrow the West-backed government in Kabul, and re-impose the Islamic regime.

The Taliban, emboldened by the departure of foreign forces by a September target, called Turkey’s plan “reprehensible.”

Ankara and others have said the airport must remain open to preserve diplomatic missions there.

Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should “end the occupation”.