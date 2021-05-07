Erased from a photo of Davos, a Ugandan climate activist is back in the photo

She stumbled upon environmental activism in 2018 after graduating with a business degree from Makerere University. Without a planned job, Ms. Nakate volunteered with the Rotary Club organization, where she researched the biggest challenges facing local areas and how she could help. It was then that she realized that climate change was not a distant threat, but an issue that, at that very moment, was eating away at communities and destroying livelihoods.

She also discovered Fridays for the future, the movement that Ms Thunberg began to pressure decision-makers to listen to scientists and take action.

Although keen to act on her own, Ms Nakate said she was initially afraid to take to the streets of Kampala to protest on her own. So, on a hot Sunday morning in January 2019, she enlisted her two sisters, Clare and Joan, and two brothers, Paul and Trevor, to help her make signs and join her.

As passers-by and drivers watched him, siblings protested at various intersections in the capital, holding up signs that read “Nature is life”, “The climate strikes now” and “When you plant a tree. tree, you are planting a forest. ”

“There was the feeling of ‘I took so long without doing this, and yet people are suffering,’ ‘Ms. Nakate said. At that time, she said, she was determined to ‘add my voice to the climate movement and demand climate justice’.

When her siblings returned to school several weeks later, she continued on her own, organizing climate strikes in schools and standing outside government offices with signs bearing messages such as “You are wrong. of me? She urged lawmakers to divestment from coal and oil companies and dealing with the rising waters of Lake Victoria and high levels of air pollution in cities like Kampala.

By the end of the year, Ms. Nakate’s work was gaining worldwide attention, making her a fixture in world conferences and on the television. In December 2019, she was one of the few young activists invited to speak at the United Nations climate negotiations in Spain.