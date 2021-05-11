Equipped by US and Israeli companies, Botswana police search for phones to find sources

Judge Motlhabani, left, and Letsogile Barupi, followed by Oratile Dikologang, leave Gaborone Magistrates’ Court, Botswana, April 14, 2020 (Mmegi / Thalefang Charles via Committee to Protect Journalists, New York)

NEW YORK, May 11 (IPS) – Oratile Dikologang was naked when police officers shot black plastic over his head during his detention in April 2020. It was difficult to breathe, but the interrogation continued, a- he told CPJ in a recent telephone interview.

“What are your sources, where do you get information from,” he recalls, asking them repeatedly. “It was the most painful experience,” he said.

Dikologang, the digital publisher and co-founder of Botswana People’s Daily News website, and two other people still face jail time over Facebook posts police were investigating when they took the three for questioning.

CPJ documented incidents and made several attempts to contact Botswana government and police officials for comment. Dikologang denies any responsibility for the Facebook posts at the heart of the case and said police questioned him about his own reporting.

Dikologang told CPJ he refused to reveal his sources – but provided the password on his phone. Police then “successfully extracted” and “deeply analyzed” thousands of the journalist’s messages, contacts, images, audio and video files, as well as social media accounts and apps, according to an affidavit they have. submitted to court to support pending lawsuits.

Other police documents reviewed by CPJ say Orange Botswana provided information about the mobile account of Dikologang and his co-defendants, as well as another newspaper editor who was questioned during the investigation. .

To examine the phone, the police used a universal forensic extraction device (UFED) sold by Israel-based Cellebrite and a forensic toolkit (FTK) of AccessData, based in the United States, according to the affidavit of the Botswana Police Department’s Digital Forensic Laboratory, which CPJ reviewed.

The websites run by the two companies advertise the usefulness of their technologies for extracting information from phones and computers, as well as entering locked devices and decrypting information.

The search of the phone of a detained journalist illustrates the threat digital forensics technologies pose to privacy and press freedom around the world. CPJ has already identified the acquisition of UFED and FTK in Nigeria, and UFED and similar tools in Ghana – the two countries where journalists report having been seized of their devices and questioned about their sources. And Myanmar police used UFED to extract information from jailed Reuters journalists, The Washington Post reported in 2019.

“This is a huge gap for a journalist,” Outsa Mokone, editor-in-chief of Botswana’s Sunday Standard newspaper, whose devices were taken while he was stopped in 2014, told CPJ in a telephone interview this month. “We cannot protect our sources if our phones are seized.”

Dikologang was arrested alongside Judge Motlhabani, spokesperson for an opposition political party at the time – who told CPJ that the police beat him during questioning – and Letsogile Barupi, a college student who ran the Facebook page identified in the charges.

The police affidavit says that in February 2020, long before the arrests, a senior officer ordered their devices to be searched for information on “offensive” Facebook posts. Barupi and Motlhabani also told CPJ that they gave police the passwords for their devices and accounts during the April interrogation.

The Facebook pages they operated were then disabled, they said, and CPJ was unable to view the posts they were interviewed about.

“This thing made people who take journalism seriously shudder,” Standards Associate editor Spencer Mogapi told CPJ. Mogapi, who is also editor of a local newspaper The telegraph and chairman of the Botswana Editors’ Forum, said he was also questioned in the case due to messages he exchanged with Motlhabani, which officers presented to him in a printout. He said he had known Motlhabani for years and had not been charged in this case.

Police obtained the identity associated with Mogapi’s phone number in a “subscriber report” from his mobile company Orange Botswana, according to separate police documents submitted to the court by the prosecution and reviewed by CPJ.

“It’s shocking,” Mogapi said when CPJ briefed him on the report this month. “I don’t know what they have on me, what information they have on my contacts,” he said.

The documents indicate that Orange Botswana also identified accounts held by the three accused men and provided an “activity log” of Dikologang; a representative of the company previously told CPJ by email that they “comply with all court orders” and cannot disclose details to third parties.

In a follow-up email regarding Mogapi’s subscriber report, Orange Botswana said CPJ should direct its questions to Botswana police.

Reached by telephone in April 2021, Morwakwena Tlhobolo, the police officer who conducted the forensic searches and submitted the affidavit, said he was unable to answer questions without the approval of the high direction.

When CPJ called back, a person who answered the phone at the police forensic lab said Tlhobolo was not allowed to answer.

Botswana Police spokesperson Dipheko Motube said told CPJ prior to that, he could not comment on the case as it was in court, which he reiterated in response to a message regarding Mogapi.

Cellebrite answered questions from CPJ by e-mail in April via representatives of the company Fusion Public Relations. “We have multiple checks and balances to make sure our technology is used as intended. We demand that agencies and governments that use our technology adhere to the standards of international human rights law, ”the email said.

“When our technology is used in a way that violates international law or does not conform to Cellebrite’s values, we take prompt and appropriate action, including terminating agreements,” the email said. Cellebrite declined to comment on “any details” involving its customers or the use of their technology.

On April 8, Cellebrite, which is owned by the Japanese company Sun Corporation, announced that it would go public through a shell company and be listed on Nasdaq, the Israeli newspaper Haaretzreported.

In an email response to CPJ’s questions, Sun Corporation said, “We are very sorry to hear what happened, but are concerned that we are not prepared to provide comment, where there is no evidence. ‘is provided. ” CPJ asked what kind of evidence would warrant a response, but received no response.

AccessData and its parent company, Exterro, did not respond to questions sent by CPJ in mid-April to addresses listed on their websites and to two people who identified themselves as Exterro marketing reps on LinkedIn.

CPJ called AccessData’s U.S. offices but couldn’t connect to a representative. A voicemail message CPJ left on the company’s UK phone number in May was not returned until it was published. In early May, a person who answered the phone at Exterro’s UK office said they would find someone to answer questions, but did not return CPJ’s call until after publication.

“It affects my work,” Dikologang told CPJ of the incident. “Since the state knows that the state has taken the phone, they might be afraid to give out information.”

* Jonathan Rozen is CPJ’s principal researcher on Africa. Previously, he worked in South Africa, Mozambique and Canada with the Institute for Security Studies, evaluating peacebuilding processes in Mozambique. Rozen was a UN correspondent for IPS News and wrote for Al-Jazeera English and the International Peace Institute.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram