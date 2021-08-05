Equality of COVID-19 vaccines, “the most pressing problem of our time” – UN chief

Addressing the rally in China via video message, Secretary General António Guterres pushed for a Global immunization plan to fight the global pandemic that has killed more than four million people.

“It is a matter of fairness and justice – but it is also essential to avoid the emergence of new variants that can resist current vaccines and undermine national immunization efforts,” he said.

The inaugural gathering marks an intensification of global vaccine diplomacy to promote their equitable distribution.

“The biggest public health effort in history”

The UN chief greeted Agreementssigned last month with the UN-led equitable vaccine distribution initiative, COVAX , for the supply of Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines developed in China, saying the deal unlocks potential supplies of more than 500 million doses.

Globally, however, more than 11 billion doses are needed to immunize 70% of the world’s population – “a key threshold for ending the acute phase of this pandemic,” he added.

“This will require the largest public health effort in history,” the Secretary-General said.

Fair distribution

In this context, Mr. Guterres stressed that the world needs a global immunization plan to at least double vaccine production and ensure equitable distribution, using COVAX as a platform.

“We also need a Emergency working group– at the G20 level – to coordinate its implementation, ”he said.

To double the manufacturing capacity, a much greater sharing of technology and know-how will be required.

It will also require strengthening and developing local production capacities around the world and addressing supply chain bottlenecks, according to the UN chief.

“Critical opportunity”

The senior UN official described the first meeting of the International Vaccine Forum as “a crucial opportunity to bring together countries with vaccine production capacities, pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers to advance global vaccine cooperation.” .

He concluded his speech by thanking the Chinese government for its “leadership in equitable access to vaccines for developing countries – the most pressing problem of our time”.