Epstein: Maxwell said ‘I had a great body for Epstein and his friends’, accuser testifies – Times of India
NEW YORK: Woman whose charges underpin criminal sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that she felt ‘broken’ after the British socialite fondled her around the time she was giving nude massages to Jeffrey epstein at 14.
The woman, identified as Carolyn, said Maxwell sometimes called her to schedule massages for the financier, when Epstein would touch her breasts and buttocks. He would then masturbate until he squirted, she said.
“I was completely naked and she walked in and she felt my breasts and hips and butt and said… I had a gorgeous body for Mr. Epstein and his friends,” said Carolyn, who chose to not to reveal his last name. Manhattan federal court jurors told jurors.
Carolyn, now in her mid-30s, testified that when she was 14 she told Maxwell about her age in Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Carolyn is the third woman to testify that she was assaulted by Epstein during Maxwell’s trial, which appears to be going faster than expected.
Both sides had planned the trial to last until mid-January, but prosecutor Alison Moe told U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan outside the jury’s presence that the government could complete its case by Thursday. .
It is not known how long a defense case could last. The trial has lasted seven days so far.
Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other charges for allegedly recruiting and treating teenage girls for Epstein, her former employer and boyfriend.
Maxwell’s attorneys have said his accusers’ memories have been corrupted over time.
They also said she was the scapegoat for Epstein’s alleged crimes, after Epstein committed suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Maxwell’s attorney, Jeffrey Pagliuca, cross-examined Carolyn on possible inconsistencies between her testimony, her 2007 FBI interview on Epstein and her 2009 trial against Epstein and another aide in which she did not. mentioned Maxwell.
Carolyn said Maxwell was “not a topic of conversation” in her conversations with law enforcement.
“The only thing Ms Maxwell was involved in was stroking my chest and butt, and for that my soul is broken, as is my heart,” she said.
Pagliuca also asked Carolyn if there was any “incentive for you to stick to your story” after she struck a $ 3.25 million civil settlement with a fund to compensate Epstein’s victims, where she mentioned Maxwell in his complaint.
“Money will never fix what this woman did to me,” Carolyn said sobbing.
A juror shook her head as Pagliuca asked Carolyn about how quickly she spent her 2009 trial settlement money.
“I WAS TOO YOUNG”
Jurors had previously heard two women say that Maxwell prepared them for sex with Epstein when they were also teenagers.
The women, known by the pseudonyms Jane and Kate, testified that they had been aspiring artists and that Maxwell told them that Epstein could help them advance their careers.
Carolyn’s journey was different.
She testified that her mother was an addict and alcoholic and that her grandfather sexually assaulted her when she was four years old. Carolyn also said she became addicted to cocaine and dropped out of school in seventh grade.
Carolyn said she was introduced to Epstein in 2002 by Virginie giuffre, one of the most prominent accusers of Epstein and Maxwell, who asked him “if I wanted to go and make some money.”
She said she helped Giuffre massage Epstein for 45 minutes and then watched Epstein have sex with Giuffre. Carolyn said she was left with three $ 100 bills on a bathroom sink.
Giuffre has said in civil lawsuits that Epstein and Maxwell tampered with her as a teenager. She shouldn’t be testifying in Maxwell’s criminal trial.
On Tuesday, prosecutors also showed jurors photos illustrating what they called Epstein’s intimate relationship with Maxwell, including Maxwell massaging Epstein’s foot as it was pressed to his chest.
