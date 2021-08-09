Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sexual assault at 17

NEW YORK (AP) – One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre have filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court.

In a statement, Giuffre said the lawsuit was filed under the Child Victims Act alleging that she was trafficked and sexually assaulted by him.

“I hold Prince Andrew responsible for what he did to me,” she said. “The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held accountable for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life in s ‘expressing and demanding justice.

“I did not take this decision lightly,” she added. “As a mother and wife my family comes first – and I know this action will subject me to further attacks from Prince Andrew and his surrogates – but I knew if I did not pursue this action, I would drop them and the victims everywhere. “

At the end of 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight he had never had sex with Giuffre, saying: “This did not happen.”

He said he had “no recollection” of ever meeting her and told an interviewer that there were “a number of things wrong” with Giuffre’s account, who claims that the meeting took place in 2001.

“I can absolutely tell you this never happened,” said Andrew.

According to the lawsuit, which sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, the prince abused Giuffre on several occasions when she was under 18.

He said that on one occasion the prince sexually assaulted her in London at Ghislaine Maxwell’s home when Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew forced her to have sex with the prince against her will.

On another occasion, Prince Andrew sexually assaulted the complainant at Epstein’s New York mansion when Maxwell forced Giuffre and another victim to sit on Andrew’s lap as he touched her, according to the trial.

The lawsuit also alleged that Andrew sexually abused Giuffre on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

During each of the alleged acts, Giuffre received “express or implied threats” from Epstein, Maxwell and / or Andrew to engage in sexual acts with the prince, according to the lawsuit.

He said she “feared death or physical injury to herself or others and other repercussions for disobeying” the trio because of their “powerful connections, wealth and authority,” he said. declared the trial.

The lawsuit added that Andrew knew his age at the time based on communications with Epstein and Maxwell. He said he went ahead anyway “in order to satisfy his sexual desires”.

Maxwell, 59, pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in federal court in Manhattan, where she will be tried in November.

Epstein, 66, committed suicide in a Manhattan federal prison in August 2019, a month after being arrested for sex trafficking.

As part of his ongoing investigation into Epstein and his encounters with women and teenage girls, federal prosecutors in Manhattan have officially requested to speak to Andrew.

The request, similar to the issuance of a subpoena, was made under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, an agreement between the two countries to share evidence and information in criminal cases.