SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 30 (IPS) – Carbon offsetting markets allow the rich to issue while financial intermediaries profit. By promoting the fiction that others can be paid to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs), it undermines efforts to do so.

Anis Chowdhury Committing to achieving “net zero” carbon emissions has become a major policy objective on climate change. But most climatologists agree that the target is dangerously misleading. Clearly promoting decarbonization, it actually allows carbon emissions to continue to rise.

Breakthrough?

On January 28, 2021, two High Level Champions of Climate Action, the Presidents of COP25 and COP26, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) The Executive Secretary launched the Davos World Economic ForumRace to zero breakthroughsinitiative.

More than 130 countries have signed up in Glasgow to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050. Despite well-known setbacks, the COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact was hailed as a breakthrough on the “path to a more secure future”.

Before COP26, many cities, regions, companies, investors and higher education institutions joined the 120 countries already committed then. Achieving net zero through offsetting exchanges has thus become the main climate action. distraction.

After difficult and prolonged negotiations after the Paris Agreement (PENNSYLVANIA), Article 6 was the last of his 29 articles approved. Article 6 unifies carbon credit trading standards to minimize “double counting”.

Compensation allow countries and companies to continue to emit GHGs instead of reducing them. Buying offsets allows them to claim that their emissions have been “canceled”. Thus, offsets markets have slowed climate action in the wealthy North, responsible for two thirds of cumulative emissions.

Jomo Kwame SundaramCheap is cheating Clearly, Article 6 does not stop the emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other GHGs. The Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) of the Kyoto Protocol also makes it possible not to reduce the production of GHGs by paying others to do so. Thus, compensation markets allow the rich to avoid reducing GHG emissions at little cost.

But why pay for emission reductions that would have happened anyway, even without being paid for through offsets? At best, net-zero is a zero-sum game maintaining atmospheric GHG levels. But progress requires reducing CO2 emissions, that is, being net-negative, not just net-zero.

Many carbon credits sold as offsets do not additionally remove carbon as claimed. For example, JP Morgan, Disney and BlackRock all paid millions to protect forests not even under threat. A CEO accepted his compensation – by buying into a Tanzanian forestry program – “cheated”.

The Economist considers carbon offsets as “cheap tricks”. By increasing the supply of offsets, prices have been kept low. Lots of reach to play the system remains. Energy-hungry companies collude and lobby against high carbon prices, insisting that they harm competitiveness.

Often buying in bulk, they paying too little for carbon credits to encourage switching to renewable energies. Average only 3 USD per tonne of CO2 in 2018 cannot accelerate desirable energy transitions.

Less than 5% of all offsets actually reduce CO2 in the air. A 2016 European Commission study on CDM offset projects found 85% provided no environmental benefit.

Earn money insteadThe Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) – a US $ 130 trillion investor club of more than 450 financial companies in 45 countries – was launched at COP26 in Glasgow. It is chaired by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, now United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

The GFANZ claims leverage the power of big finance to innovatively achieve the PA’s goal of keeping the temperature rise from pre-industrial levels to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Advocates claim it will unlock billions of dollars to protect forests, increase renewable energy production and mitigate global warming. But GFANZ doesn’t even seek to cut funding for GHG-intensive industries.

GFANZ members pay “experts”, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governments to achieve net zero “pathways”. Compensation markets have enabled environmental NGOs to earn money through so-called climate change mitigation projects or by certifying other programs.

Meanwhile, large companies are strengthening their green credentials with compensatory purchases. After all, there is no agreed metrics to ensure portfolio alignment with the Palestinian Authority. Unsurprisingly, the Marshall Islands climate envoy urges to stay “vigilant against greenwashing”.

Promoting market solutions, the World Bank has Noted a recent increase in demand from major financial investors, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Lansdowne Partners. But a lot goes to the profits of arbitrage, speculation, or trading for others – not decarbonization or net-zero.

Even Larry Fink – CEO of Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager – is skeptical, “We are lying to ourselves if we think we can do it simply by conveniently asking banks and financial services companies, state-owned enterprises to comply with the TCFD reporting. We create the biggest capital arbitrage of our life.

Sell ​​the sky

The clearing markets have created new opportunities to create new tradable assets. By aggregating all GHG emissions – from fossil fuels, deforestation, landfills, agriculture, etc. – new profitable financial products have been designed for emissions trading and carbon credits.

The implicit premise is that market-based approaches always work best to solve problems, in this case to reduce GHG emissions. They do not distinguish between ‘luxury shows‘and those due to the means of subsistence of the poor.

Meanwhile, the richest 1% in the world product twice the total carbon emissions of the poorest 50%! Worse, emissions from the private jets, mega-yachts and space travel of the super-rich greatly aggravate global warming.

As with the CDM and voluntary offsets, the burden of reducing emissions has shifted from the North to the South. While rich countries continue to emit GHGs, developing countries should now “get clean”!

But no money for the poor

At the launch of GFANZ, Mark Carney said: “Make no mistake, the money is there, if the world wants to use it”. But developing countries are still waiting to see the $ 100 billion pledged per year to help fund their mitigation and adaptation efforts.

Following strong US opposition to the Article 6 negotiations, developing countries failed to secure ‘international transfers of mitigation results‘, i.e. compulsory contributions to the Adaptation Fund of the proceeds of international emissions trading between the parties to the PA.

The United States and the European Union have also succeeded in blocking a ‘loss and damagefund to finance recovery and reconstruction after climate disasters. Thus, Glasgow has not provided significant additional climate finance for poor countries – for adaptation to climate change as well as for loss and damage.

