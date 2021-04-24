English Soccer announces social media boycott to protest online abuse

English football officials said on Saturday they would blackout social media next weekend to protest “the continued and sustained discriminatory abuse suffered online by players and many others linked to the soccer.

The boycott enjoys the support of a coalition of groups, including the Premier League, the richest and most prestigious football league in the world, but also the English football federation; the first two professional levels of men’s and women’s soccer; referees; the country’s players’ union, and others.

The action is a sport’s most direct effort to date to pressure social media companies like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to take action against online abuse, and comes after a season in the world. during which players, clubs, team leaders, referees, commentators and others have been the target of abuse.

The social media boycott also follows a week of fury and street protests against top clubs and their owners who have tried – and failed – to create a separatist European Super League that has cut them off from many structures, including the pay system, which have supported football for a century. At each of the events, there were vitriolic demands for team owners to sell.