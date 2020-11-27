English farmers will lose at least 50% of direct subsidies by 2024

Agricultural sector reforms are a cornerstone of the government’s post-Brexit plans

English farmers will see their direct subsidies cut by at least 50% by 2024 as part of post-Brexit agricultural policy reforms to be announced on Monday.

The £ 1.8bn paid annually to farmers based on acreage is to be gradually replaced with a system that pays for public goods such as clean air, water and improved biodiversity.

Although the new system has not yet been fully designed, ministers are keen to push forward the cuts in direct payments from next year.

By 2024, farms receiving annual grants of £ 30,000 will see reductions of 50%, while any amount above that and below £ 50,000 will be reduced by 55%, to 65% for any amount up to £ 150,000 and more. will be reduced by 70 percent.

About half of the base payment goes to only 10 percent of large farms, with one-third of farms receiving less than £ 5,000 each.

Farmer groups have widely welcomed the abandonment of the £ 3 billion common agricultural policy, seen as ineffective and accused of encouraging poor environmental practices.

But while all subsidies will be reinvested in the agricultural sector under various subsidies and pilot programs, there are fears that some companies may fall through the cracks during the transition.

Payment cuts will start at 5% next year, but the Environmental Land Management Replacement Program will not be fully in place until 2024.

Martin Lines, chairman of the Nature-Friendly Farming Group, said he was concerned there was still not enough information coming in next week for farmers to plan for the immediate future. .

“Many companies are only now receiving the information and we have already planned our crops and breed our animals for the next two years,” he said.

The National Farmers Union and others have called for a postponement of at least a year in the transition, given the impact of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic on trade.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Our future agricultural policy will create cleaner and greener landscapes, helping to meet the government’s environmental goals and net zero commitments.

“As we phase out direct payments over the seven-year agricultural transition period, we will provide financial assistance to help farmers prepare and invest in ways to improve their productivity and manage the environment. in a sustainable manner. “

Scotland and Wales have not progressed as far as Defra in developing plans to reform their agricultural sector.