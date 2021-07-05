England’s restrictions will end this month, Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday.

The full reopening was due to take place last month, but was delayed due to concerns about the more contagious Delta variant. The number of infections in the country has increased in recent weeks – mainly among young people, who only recently became eligible for vaccination. But 86 percent of adults in England have received at least one dose of the vaccine, among the highest rates in the world.

Organizers of the nightlife and live events, which went largely silent during the pandemic, had lobbied against further delays. Although many venues remain closed, Wembley Stadium will host the semi-finals and finals of the European Championship football tournament in the coming days, with up to 60,000 people allowed to attend if they present proof. vaccination or a negative virus test.

However, some fear that large gatherings could lead to new epidemics. More than 2,000 people in Scotland tested positive for the virus last week after watching a Euro 2020 game in a stadium, fan zone or pub, according to National Health Scotland – nearly two-thirds of which were linked to a Euro 2020 game in London.

With England fully reopening, restaurants and pubs will be able to serve more customers and limits on gatherings like weddings will be lifted.

Britain reported more than 24,000 new cases daily on Sunday, the highest number since early February, although hospitalization rates and deaths remain low. And medical experts have urged authorities to maintain certain regulations, including mandatory face coverings and advice on social distancing.